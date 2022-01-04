Mr Dietrich, you were absent for a few months in 2021 due to illness. How do you look at this time today?

First and foremost, I am grateful that my body has helped me with important signals. It was necessary to process the effects of extremely intense times with an appropriate amount of time out. The great support from the Eintracht board of directors and my colleagues was also a helpful bridge back to everyday life. I have missed a lot and I am extremely happy to be able to be there again.

Has this experience changed you and your everyday life?

Answered in one sentence: I listen more to my body and realize my days with the best and most sensible time management possible – even if I don’t always succeed.

How has your role changed compared to being a former all-rounder at the FFC?

I would like to delete the word “everything” in this context. Because the FFC success story has been a great team effort from many managers and employees, and above all our players, from day one. In my new role, I find it very pleasant that the responsibility and the activities are spread over even more shoulders. In cooperation in the Eintracht cosmos there is even more potential for development, success and fun at work. I see this valuable team spirit in the Adler family as great added value for me personally and I enjoy it very much.

The Eintracht women are in fourth place after 25 points from twelve Bundesliga games during the winter break, only three points behind the top. What is your conclusion on the first half of the season?

The starting point was certainly our good preparation for the season, most of which we were able to complete at Deutsche Bank Park. The training conditions there are excellent. I see the past few months as the next phase on our way in the eagle jersey. We won against four teams that we had lost to last season. This is a strong signal for our development under head coach Niko Arnautis. In terms of the number of points, we achieved the best result since our Champions League triumph in 2015 – we can be proud of that. The 3-2 home win against champions Bayern Munich was of course the highlight.

Anything but a place in the top 3 and thus returning to international business would be a disappointment at the end of the season?

Despite all the euphoria about the successful first half of the season, the basis of our successful development has always been: to underpin our self-confidence with humility. This is exactly the principle we follow with a view to our short and medium-term goals. It is important and good that our players, the coaching team and those responsible in the Adler family dream of international competition. But it would be wrong to paralyze the steps leading to this with unnecessary pressure.

With Camilla Küver and Virginia Kirchberger there are the next two long-term injuries. Will you strengthen the team in winter for the Champions League goal?

The failures of our top performers are of course very bitter. Even though we’re well positioned across the board, we’re also scanning the market for players who could help us immediately.

The German national players Sophia Kleinherne and Laura Freilang, the Austrian interim captain Laura Feiersinger and others recently extended their contracts, some of them long-term. How high is the budget of the licensed players compared to the FFC times?

Since the merger with Eintracht, we have been financially equipped so that we can also take the next steps in our squad planning with a view to the competition and our goals.

For example, if Filip Kostic’s six monthly salaries were redirected to the women’s division, would the leap into the European elite be possible?