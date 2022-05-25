Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive president of CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, talks this Wednesday in a live broadcast with Jan Martínez Ahrens, director of EL PAÍS in America, about sustainable development, the fight against climate change and the positive biodiversity in the region. These issues have become points of interest for the entity and for EL PAÍS, which from now on join forces. Díaz-Granados has held the presidency of the entity since September 2021 and has achieved the highest capitalization of the bank since its birth in 1968, with an increase of 7,000 million dollars.

