D.hat will be an exciting race. While the now former head of Peugeot, who was sent to the top of Alfa Romeo, spoke in his last interview before the surprising change that the Peugeot brand had to do its job and put emotionality aside, the new CEO of rival Renault calls for a fresh donation to cheer up life Cars off. “I am a specialist in cars that touch the heart,” says Luca de Meo in an interview with the FAZ, and he will align the product range accordingly. This is to be taken seriously, because de Meo comes from the Seat brand, which belongs to VW, where the reinvigorated portfolio bears its mark. The addition “Let’s have a little fun” can also be used as an announcement in the direction of VW, where, under Herbert Diess, rationality rules.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engine”.

The most visible sign is initially a new edition of the R5, which will replace the previous bestseller Zoé as an electric version in the first half of 2024. It shouldn’t stay that way. “We know exactly which of our cars from the past touch the hearts of customers,” says de Meo. R4? Alpine? He says nothing about the former and a lot about the latter. After the rebirth of the Alpine with only one model, 300 to 400 employees are aimless and jobless. That is an untenable situation. That is why he is amalgamating the highly qualified engineers from Alpine with the Formula 1 team.

After this transition year, the result is a racing team that will be “seen as often as possible on television and in the newspapers from 2022 at the latest, that regularly makes it onto the podium and wins one or two races”. De Meo is clearly in favor of Formula 1 as a technology and image carrier, but at the same time warns that the racing series must become “greener”, through even greater electrification of the internal combustion engines, for example, or through the use of synthetic fuel. For the road, Alpines are supposed to grow up “as a mixture of mini Ferrari and mini Tesla”. Together with Lotus, he wants to build a two-seater, electrically powered coupé soon.



Should carry history and heart into the future in 2024: Electric R5

:



Image: Renault





In the bread-and-butter business, Renault will continue to focus more and more on electromobility. “Given the regulation in Europe, I don’t see any other option,” says de Meo. Even with plug-in hybrids, values ​​around 70 g / km CO2 can only be achieved, but EU legislators are looking towards 35 to 40 g / km in the future. “Everyone knows about the CO2 rucksack in the production of electric cars. That is why we have to make everything as clean as possible, from production to logistics and recycling. That is an enormous challenge. ”Like his competitors, De Meo speaks of the foreseeable increase in the costs of individual mobility and immediately defines the framework. “Renault is not a premium supplier, we want to remain financially accessible.” The unmanageable variety of platforms in association with Nissan or with partners such as Daimler is therefore being reduced.

For electric cars, there will in future be two platforms analogous to VW’s MEB, on which up to 400,000 vehicles will be built. One the size of the Mégane and one smaller for smaller models that should “cost between 20,000 and 30,000 euros and generate a profit”. In contrast to some competitors, front-wheel drive and front-engine are planned, “because the package is better, you get a real trunk”. In the middle of the range, he puts the R5, which has nothing in common with earlier prices of the small car, which is particularly popular among younger buyers.

It is foreseeable that the group will lose its feathers along the way. Renault has manufacturing capacity for more than 5 million vehicles, but only sells 3.5 million on a regular basis. “We are reducing the capacity by a million cars. That is healthy. Of course, we are Renault, we treat our employees properly, ”says de Meo. He will have heard that dissatisfied French trade unionists lock the boss up in his office.