In which open letter, which you published with 27 other first signatories on Friday last week on the website of the magazine “Emma” contains the sentence: “Morally binding norms are of a universal nature.” You are thus taking a position on the question of “responsibility” for the “costs”. that the war in Ukraine generates in terms of civilian casualties. In legal philosophy, one speaks of the fact that norms have addressees. Open letters are also addressed – in this case to the German Federal Chancellor, via the German public. Are these the right addressees?

Patrick Bahners Feuilleton correspondent in Cologne and responsible for “Humanities”.

We’re talking about duties and their limits, and the primary focus is on the duties of decision-makers in Ukraine. If we are right in asserting that the behavior of the Ukrainian government may become inadmissible above a certain normative red line, then we are not invoking legal competences, the scope of political decision-making power, but fundamental principles of political ethics. Nevertheless, we are not addressing our considerations to the government in Kyiv, as if to say: We are now lecturing you about how long you can continue this. That would be presumptuous. We are turning to the German government and telling them: If it is true that the behavior of the Ukrainian government is illegal beyond this red line, you should stop supporting it. The German arms deliveries make less of a military difference than Ambassador Melnyk claims. But also symbolically one does not participate in behavior that is wrong. It must therefore be clarified whether and, if so, when and why even the victim of violent aggression, who defends himself with every right in the world, can use this self-defence to exceed the limits of what is permissible.

You write that the duty to defend against aggression has “limits in other commandments of political ethics”. What commandments would that be?

First of all, attribution issues need to be clarified. Thousands of civilians are dying in Ukraine and the perpetrators are the Russians. So you may ask: if a scoundrel is killing people, why are you blaming the Ukrainian government for killing those people? Our answer: The Ukrainian government has a responsibility to these people and is therefore responsible for their weal and woe. Of course, the primary culprit here is the rogue aggressor. However, a responsible government becomes partly responsible when it decides: The devastating process of aggression will be prolonged by our resistance. She can perhaps be responsible for the foreseeable fatal consequences! But within the scope of its competence, it must do so. States have a duty to protect their people. Two fundamental protection duties of the government in Kyiv collide here. First: You have to defend your country and the self-determination of the state-constituted community against an illegitimate aggressor. Secondly, the life and limb of the population must be protected. The collision – and with it a dilemma – is obvious. To put it more bluntly in a thought experiment: If the last Ukrainian civilian were killed, the illegitimacy of continued resistance would be evident.

<br />







Do you recommend Ukraine to capitulate in time?

no We hear that a lot now, but it’s nonsense.