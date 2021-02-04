You alert again on the risk of suspension of the poll. How is that possible, a few hours before the elections?

Rafael Correa Legally, it is impossible, but they do anything! On Monday, a politician, Álvaro Noboa, presented a demand to stop the elections, to stop the production of ballots. A judge from the Electoral Disputes Tribunal has already ruled in favor of suspending the process. There is a very clear danger that they could stop these elections, even though it may seem incredible. They tried to prevent our participation in the elections. They tried to prevent the ballot from taking place. They will do everything now to try to prevent our victory.

How would you describe the management of the outgoing president, Lenin Moreno?

Rafael Correa From 1 to 10, I give it -5. It is the worst government in the history of Ecuador. Lenin Moreno is the worst president in all of Latin America. He has 3-4% popular support. It is a completely null, corrupt, incapable government.

However, you yourself designated him as successor; he was elected on the basis of your record. How do you explain its reversal, its brutal rallying to neoliberal logic?

Rafael Correa Frankly, I think he’s sick. A normal person cannot lie to this point and be so inconsistent. He was elected on May 4, 2017. He took office twenty days later. On May 30, 2017, he was already negotiating with Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign leader, to deliver Julian Assange in return for financial support. He was already without principle, without conviction. He cheated on us for ten years. We presented him as our candidate, it’s true. But we presented a candidate who promised, who swore to continue with the political program of the citizens’ revolution. He kept saying that I had been the best president in the history of Ecuador, that we were a very good government. This is the candidate that we presented. And the one who won, surprisingly, sold himself completely to the opposing camp.

With hydrocarbon prices at their lowest and the global economic crisis aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic, how will Andres Arauz find the means to break with the IMF, to conduct a stimulus policy?

Rafael Correa The situation is very serious, we are going through the most serious crisis in Ecuador’s history, and the austerity policies dictated by the IMF are having destructive consequences. But even in this context, we can do much better. Large sums are now tied up abroad, in Switzerland. It’s stupid, we have to bring in this money to put it at the service of our economy. Having said that, even after four years of destruction, the country is much stronger than when I was elected in 2007. We had no electricity production, no roads, no security, no institutions. With the investments made by my government, Ecuador is now saving itself from heavy expenses that we had to cover at the time. With hydroelectric generation, we are saving $ 1,300 million; strengthening the Esmeraldas refinery saves us $ 300 million; the oil fields, the opening of which made us spend a lot of money under my mandate, now provide an income of 800 million dollars. That’s $ 2,400 million that I didn’t have when I took over the country. Of course, hydrocarbon prices are much lower today, but we have other assets that we did not have fifteen years ago.

After the severe crisis of 1999, the country lost its national currency. What are the effects of this dollarization? How can Ecuador regain a form of monetary sovereignty?

Rafael Correa Our situation is terrible and much more serious than the Greek crisis within the European Union. At least the governors of the European Central Bank know how to locate Greece on a map. The Greek government had its say. We have nothing to say, we have no say in the matter and if you ask someone from the US Federal Reserve where Ecuador is located, he will answer: ” In Africa. “ You have a single currency in Europe. We adopted a foreign currency in Ecuador, which is crazy, but we did and it is very difficult to get out of it today. If it was such a good idea, why haven’t other Latin American countries adopted the dollar as their national currency as well? Without control over the exchange rate, we deprived ourselves of a monetary policy instrument to cope with external shocks. But it is done and today it is almost impossible to get out of it: it would be a political, social, economic cataclysm. The hope, to loosen the constraints of dollarization, is regional integration, and the horizon of a common currency.

You have maintained conflicting relations with the indigenous movement, opposed to the expansion of extractive activities. Is development incompatible with the defense of the environment and biodiversity, with the fight against climate change? Why did the Yasuni project, which planned to leave oil reserves untapped in return for international compensation, end up sinking?

Rafael Correa Everyone says they love nature, everyone wants to protect the environment, but when there are concrete initiatives like the Yasuni project, no one wants to get involved. The proposal made sense: the best deal for us was to exploit oil in the Yasuni. To avoid the pollution caused by this exploitation, we proposed to leave the oil underground, in return for compensation corresponding to half of the income we would have foregone. The main contributor to this arrangement was Ecuador. But the international community did not understand, or did not want to understand; we have been suspected of blackmail or whatever. This is absurd: such mechanisms already exist for wood, with compensation to try to contain deforestation.

You mention the natives. There are a lot of myths in Europe. Not all natives are careful guardians of nature. Some of them are complicit in illegal deforestation. We have to differentiate between the indigenous people and the leaders of indigenous organizations, which encourage politicization that does not necessarily mobilize the principles of the left. There are natives of the left, of the right, honest, dishonest.

You accuse the indigenous Pachakutik party of collusion with the right, with Lenin Moreno. Its candidate, Yaku Pérez, seduces certain sectors of the left electorate, with his ecological agenda …

Rafael Correa Yes, voters are deceived. I am not making an accusation: just look at the votes in the National Assembly. Pachakutik supported this government. Before the indigenous uprising of October 2019, they had a minister in Lenin Moreno’s cabinet: Humberto Cholango. The native leaders, in this part of the base revolt, maneuvered to save Moreno. While our Constitution provides for the possibility of early elections in the event of social upheaval, to avoid violence, these leaders have contented themselves with concluding an agreement on the price of gasoline. Subsequently, the country entered, in the midst of a pandemic, into the worst crisis in its history, with the worst government in its history. And that is the fault of Pachakutik and the indigenous leaders. Yaku Pérez is not a man of the left: his candidacy is there to divide the progressive camp and prevent us from winning in the first round.

Right-wing candidate Guillermo Lasso promises to raise the minimum wage to $ 500. How do you explain this shift?

Rafael Correa He does not miss any more that offers us to become partners of the Bank of Guayaquil! Until then, he was opposed to the slightest penny of increase in base salary. And here he is proposing a 25% increase! He also suggests offering the women a salary to stay at home, and to turn the Virgin of Panecillo south. He is desesperate…

Your opponents accuse Andrès Arauz of having received money from a Colombian guerrilla, the ELN. What strategy does such a questioning follow?

Rafael Correa See the contradiction: they accused us of stealing $ 70,000 million. And the ELN would have given us $ 80,000… This is absolutely ridiculous. They have accused me in the past of having received funding from the Farc. I don’t even know a member of the Farc. And I am sure that Andrès Arauz does not know anything about the ELN. But it is enough for a media to publish a slander for it to be repeated in a loop by the others, without the slightest verification, simply to scare. I believe that it no longer works, that these manipulations even produce the opposite effect: a strengthening of popular support for our candidates.

Andrès Arauz belongs to a new political generation. What makes you different? What will be your role in the event of victory?

Rafael Correa It is clear that this is a generational leap: Andrès Arauz could be my son. Of course, we think almost the same on social, political, economic issues. But he has a different mentality, he has a much better command of new technologies, he is more open to innovation, he understands youth much better than I do.

My role ? I will stay in Belgium. A victory for my camp in the elections does not mean a miraculous resolution of all my legal problems: I have more trials than El Chapo, Pinochet and Al Capone put together. My plan for life is to continue in Belgium: this is where my family is, where I can continue my academic activities, finish the book I am writing. Andrès repeats that he wants to make me his advisor. I can do this remotely.

You now prefer to speak of “progressivism”, rather than of “socialism” of the XXI e century. What does this semantic shift mean?

Rafael Correa We always refer to the socialism of the XXI e century, to the socialism of good living. He represents the hard heart of the left in Latin America. In Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, we belong to this school. Not necessarily the Argentine left, nor Lula in Brazil. Talking about progressivism allows us to broaden the field.

Can a new political cycle begin in Latin America?

Rafael Correa It has already started in 2019, with the victory of Alberto Fernandez in Argentina. The first progressive cycle ended in 2014, when a strong change in international market conditions put Latin America’s economies in difficulty. This paved the way for a conservative restoration. In Brazil, there was the coup d’état against Dilma and the imprisonment of Lula to prevent him from being a candidate. In Bolivia, Evo Morales was in turn the target of a coup. And in Ecuador, although we won the elections, there was the betrayal of Lenin Moreno. But this conservative restoration is dying faster than it has unfolded: the proof by the victory in Bolivia, by the results of the referendum in Chile, by the victory that we will see on Sunday in Ecuador. Unlike the neoliberalism of the 1990s, when the Berlin Wall fell, when ideas of the end of history, of the lack of alternatives, prevailed, today people can compare. They lived an era of prosperity, dignity, social justice between 2004 and 2014, with the progressive governments of Latin America. People cannot long deceive people who have tasted good living before experiencing the loss of work, income, access to health and education.