Thomas Vogl is director of the Institute for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at the University Hospital Frankfurt and co-founded the Racoon network (“Radiological Cooperative Network on Covid-19”), which enables a comparison of all image-based data, especially from corona patients treated at German university hospitals will. He is involved in diagnostics, therapy and research on Covid-19.

Reinhard Muller Responsible editor for “Zeitgeschehen” and FAZ Einspruch, responsible for “State and Law”.

Professor Vogl, have you already been vaccinated?

Yes, but recently. I started by vaccinating my front line staff. Now I’ve just got my second vaccination with the Moderna vaccine.

Have you had any special reactions?

I had a fever of more than 39 degrees and was quite ailing for one day.

So the vaccine is working. You can rest assured now, right?

Yes, but there is no such thing as one hundred percent protection, even with a full vaccination. Deaths are also possible. I am worried about the carelessness of those vaccinated.

You have had many corona patients on computed tomography (CT).

Yes. Computed tomography is important for diagnosing patients with symptoms and is primarily used for the timely detection of complications such as thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.



:



Image: Wolfgang Eilmes





What are the main abnormalities? What does the virus do to humans?

The diagnosis in computed tomography is based on relatively typical characteristics such as a frosted glass phenomenon based on microthrombi in the lungs and swelling of the tissue. In this way, abnormalities can be detected very early.

Why is there so little data from England on the cerebral vein thromboses found on the European continent, where a large number of people have already been vaccinated with Astra-Zeneca?

That is a very complex question; there are several explanations. In this country, comprehensive radiological diagnostics are used very early on when headaches occur, especially magnetic resonance tomography with magnetic resonance angiography – this is used less often and later in Great Britain. Or, that would be thesis number two, it has something to do with the batches of the vaccine, but I’m not an expert on that.

Is Germany ready for the third wave?

Yes, I think we’re ready here. But I would like to point out that the nursing and medical staff in the clinics have been under great pressure for a year. We are worried that we will continue to do so. Hence my appeal to everyone to observe the rules for the protection of our society and our fellow human beings.

What’s your outlook? We’ll have to live with the virus. What will that look like?

We need to get vaccinations going. My colleagues in Israel report very good results and a breakthrough – and we need that. Our society needs a sense of togetherness.