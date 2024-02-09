Putin called Kyiv's refusal to negotiate with Russia because of Johnson sad

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, spoke about Ukraine’s refusal to negotiate. Conversation published on website reporter.

According to the Russian leader, he does not know why former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to persuade Kyiv to abandon negotiations with Moscow. He noted that it was “ridiculous and very sad” to comply with the British politician’s demand.

Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues Vladimir Putin President of Russia

When asked by an American journalist why the former British prime minister did this, the Russian leader replied: “Who the hell knows, I don’t understand it myself.” According to him, everyone has the illusion that Russia can be defeated on the battlefield.

Photo: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Putin also said in an interview with Tucker Carlson that Moscow has never refused negotiations with Kiev.

“But how will we negotiate if he forbade himself and forbade everyone?” – Putin said. The politician called on the Ukrainian authorities to cancel the decree and enter into negotiations. According to him, “in order to agree on something, you need to conduct a dialogue.”

The UK Ministry of Defense demanded to prevent Russia from winning

On February 3, the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Grant Shapps, said that the world cannot afford a Russian victory.

The UK strongly welcomes our European partners to join us in committing to increase funding for Ukraine. The world cannot afford a Russian victory Grant Shapps head of the UK Ministry of Defense

He called on every democratic nation to step forward and provide everything that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) need to protect the front line.

Related materials:

Britain proposed sending a NATO expeditionary force to Ukraine

It also became known that Great Britain proposed to NATO allies to send an expeditionary force of the military-political bloc to Ukraine.

In addition, London proposed establishing a no-fly zone over the territory controlled by Kyiv. It is also proposed to increase the supply of weapons and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In connection with the unfavorable developments for Kyiv in the Ukrainian theater of military operations, Britain invited NATO allies to consider sending an expeditionary force of the alliance to Ukraine RIA News source

However, he said, Britain understands that most NATO member countries are unlikely to support such measures in the near future.