Doctor Çelik, we talk regularly about your work as a senior physician in the isolation ward for Covid-19 patients at the Darmstadt Clinic. What is the current situation?

We are currently rebuilding our wards because we want to take in more patients who have tested positive and with difficult courses and be prepared for the coming days. In the past three weeks, thanks to a very good cooperation with some clinics in our supply area, it still worked so that we did not have to expand our inpatient capacities. Now it is no longer enough to redistribute the patients. We have to expand spatially, expand our shift schedules and use staff from other departments in order to switch back to the well-known Covid emergency operation. We are currently treating 25 patients who tested positive in the normal and monitoring ward and eight in the intensive care ward. We expect a lot more.

That’s not exponential growth, is it?

The ascent is a little slower for us than in the second wave. This develops very differently from region to region. Several factors are currently contending with each other: There is a positive vaccination effect, among the newly infected only three percent are over 80 years old, so there are less severe courses even with a higher incidence. On the other hand, there is the mutant B.1.1.7, which is now detected in over 70 percent of patients, is more contagious and probably leads to somewhat more severe courses. There is also the season effect and the slight lockdown effect, we don’t yet know exactly which will be the most obvious. But if we look to France, things don’t look good. That is why we are preparing.

Are there already more young patients?

Yes, as expected, the patients have become significantly younger. Currently they are 64 years old on average, with a range between 20 and 90. In the last wave, the average was 74 to 77. A special feature is that the younger patients often have very complex and complicated courses. The fact remains that young people have less severe courses. But when they have to be treated in the hospital, they often have to go to the intensive care unit. The role of the mutation is not yet clear to us.



At the Darmstadt Clinic: “We have to expand spatially.”

:



Image: Frank Röth





Chancellor Angela Merkel called the mutation B.1.1.7 “significantly more deadly”. Can you say that so firmly?

Based on the data, it can be said that the mutation leads to more severe courses. And a recent British study also confirms that the 28-day mortality rate for the B.1.1.7 variant is significantly higher than that of the original variant. More patients infected with the mutant die within 28 days than patients with the wild type.

As a young person, when should you go to the hospital if you are infected?