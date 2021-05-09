Doctor Çelik, we talk regularly about your work as a senior physician in the isolation ward for Covid-19 patients at the Darmstadt Clinic. What is the current situation?

The trends that we discussed last continue with us: proportionally fewer seriously ill people come to the hospital, but more of them have to go to the intensive care unit. For the first time, there are more Covid patients in our intensive care unit than in the normal and monitoring ward. This is because young patients can either be released quickly into home isolation or have such a severe course that they have to go to the intensive care unit and lie there longer. In the past two weeks, we have moved up to three patients a day from the normal to the intensive care unit. There were always three to four people at the same time who we had to register as “in orbit” in the intensive care unit. These are patients who have to be relocated in the event of further deterioration or who have a very high risk of a severe course due to previous illnesses and age. The big problem for weeks has been that our intensive care units are full. Any relocation is difficult to manage. We all agree: these were the toughest and most frustrating days of the entire pandemic.

What exactly was frustrating?

We are currently faced with the daily problem that a patient needs an intensive care bed, but there is no longer any free one. We then do everything we can on the monitoring station to stabilize it and at the same time examine the next steps. Transport to another hospital is dangerous if the patient is ill. Often the condition worsens so quickly that it cannot be anticipated. One can still try to organize transfers from the intensive care unit back to the normal ward in order to free up a bed. All of this happens under time pressure. During this time, the patients are completely awake in our ward. We have to calm them down and of course keep a cool head ourselves. As soon as we have an intensive care bed, colleagues can at least temporarily defuse the situation with mechanical equipment, sedation or even intubation under anesthesia. But these rapid deteriorations, combined with the lack of intensive care beds, have led to really difficult situations.

The intensive care unit can no longer be enlarged?

There is no staff for that. There were even phases in which the existing intensive care beds could not be fully occupied. There were no staff to look after the patients. There is also a new situation: the age differences between the patients are now very large, and that suddenly became relevant. If there are predominantly fifty and sixty-year-olds in the intensive care unit and we want to move an eighty-year-old from the normal ward, he unfortunately has less chance of surviving. You have to talk about it when the intensive care beds are not there. Fortunately, we did not get into the situation where we could not treat someone according to their wishes because of their age. That showed us again why we took all these measures against the spread of the virus and also how lucky we can count ourselves in the hospital that people participated. If we had had to work the same way all year long as we had in the past few weeks, many in the medical professions would not have lasted as long.

Has it happened that patients could not be treated in the way that would have been best for them?

There were difficult situations. Especially due to unpredictable deterioration. Sometimes we could not do what would have been medically possible – but only after the patient’s request and in consultation with the relatives. For example, mechanical ventilation is not always sensible, ethically justifiable and in the best interests of the patient. But these trade-offs are not easy. Sometimes doing nothing is the hardest of all for medical professionals. We were faced with the decision a few times: Are we going to escalate even more and look for an intensive care bed nationwide? That is why we talk about it with our patients. In the end, we had to switch to more distant intensive care units three or four times in order to be able to care for our patients.