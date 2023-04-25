Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender, Georg Anastasiadis

Split

Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst answered the questions of the Munich Mercury in the telephone interview. © Michael Bahlo/dpa

Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst in a telephone interview with the Münchner Merkur about Bavaria, Markus Söder and the K question in the Union.

Munich – Together they are almost half Germany: today the governments of the largest federal state of Bavaria and the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia meet shoulder to shoulder in Bavaria. A meeting with nuances: there was a violent crash between the prime ministers when Armin Laschet was still in office. Likewise, the country heads are crossed on some substantive issues. We made an appointment in advance for a telephone interview with the new Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Hendrik Wüst (47, CDU).

Mr. Wüst, Markus Söder is currently being hit by the other prime ministers. Would you at least say something nice about him?

I didn’t hear anything from Haue. We work closely and well together in the group of countries.

We have to help you with that…

…Here you go.

We mean the push to continue operating nuclear power plants on their own initiative by the federal states. For this he is attacked. Is his idea, as your colleague Kretschmann says, just “gossiped about”?

We should use all capacities to ensure security of supply and to curb the price of electricity. I have always pointed this out. In North Rhine-Westphalia, we are making our contribution by extending the operating times of some coal-fired power plants. This hurts in terms of climate policy, but was and is necessary in this emergency situation. We don’t have nuclear power plants in North Rhine-Westphalia, so this question doesn’t arise for me.

Wüst in an interview: “We are both angry about some things in this federal government”

In your view, should the Union come to terms with the nuclear phase-out?

He’s decided. I’m sure the Union in the federal government would have done it differently, at least made it possible to extend it. It is important that we remain technologically open, for example to new approaches such as nuclear fusion.

Söder complains that the federal government is putting Bavaria at a disadvantage. NRW will get a number of gas power plants…

In North Rhine-Westphalia, we brought forward the phase-out of lignite-fired power generation from 2038 to 2030. This must go hand in hand with the construction of new power plants capable of base load. The construction of new gas power plants, which can later run on hydrogen, is part of this in all parts of Germany. It won’t work without it.

Didn’t Söder personally tell you how annoyed he was that Bayern didn’t get any corresponding commitments?

We are annoyed about some things in this federal government. All countries, cross-party and in almost all topics – energy, industrial policy, migration…

Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia Wüst on the refugee summit – no more “Berlin coffee parties”

You will soon see the Chancellor on the refugee summit. What exactly are you asking the federal government to do?

We need a stronger problem awareness of the federal government. Sticking your head in the sand is no longer enough – the refugee summit with Interior Minister Faeser was a flop, Berlin coffee party. Municipalities are saying everywhere – not just in Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia – that the limits will soon be reached, and in some cases already exceeded. The topic must finally become a matter for the boss. No more time must be lost here, the municipalities are rightly pushing for quick help and a solution.

What’s missing?

Three points. We need federal real estate for housing. The previous offer is absolutely inadequate, we all agree on that across all parties. Secondly, much more money has to come from the federal government. The federal states are currently raising 16 billion euros, the federal government does not even return a share of three billion. That will not do. We need a fair burden sharing of at least 50/50. And that permanently, because people will stay longer than many imagine. Thirdly, the chancellor in Europe must finally implement what he promised back in February: controls and registration of all refugees at Europe’s external borders.

Like CSU Vice President Manfred Weber, are you also demanding the construction of fences against illegal migration?

The protection of external borders was and remains the prerequisite for open internal borders. The next step is at least as important: more European solidarity in distributing the refugees.

Wüst about future coalitions with the Greens – “It has potential”

Bavaria votes in October. Söder rules out a coalition with the Greens. He calls them “a luxury party from a fantasy and forbidden world”, a life without meat. Tell me: is black and green really that terrible?

In Bavaria there is a pre-election campaign, which also includes building a stronger profile and mobilizing. That too is good in a democracy. But Democrats must always be able to talk to each other. Our coalition in North Rhine-Westphalia works well in terms of people and content. That has potential. And believe it or not – I meet a lot of green people who like to have a bratwurst with me.

Before it gets too harmonious, two technical questions. Bavaria is suing against the state financial equalization. Do you like that?

Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia have been the main pillars of the state financial equalization for decades. This is an instrument of solidarity.

That is not an answer.

The current state financial equalization has been agreed until 2030. Unanimously. With concessions for the donor countries. That was a good agreement.

Wüst about his Bavarian colleague Söder: “We get along well”

All countries are fighting against teacher shortages. Bavaria has now launched a 3000 euro poaching bonus. Is that mean – or simply lived federalism?

Above all, it shows how important it is that we train many teachers. We are doing that in North Rhine-Westphalia and are also investing 900 million euros in higher starting salaries for our teachers at primary schools and in lower secondary school during this election period – this is above all a huge investment in our children and at the same time an incentive to make this important one to take up a profession. Since we have civil servants and would then have to approve the change of civil servants, I can deal with it very calmly when other countries make eyes at our people.

Söder makes eyes at you too. Are you friends or rivals?

(laughs) We get along well and have a very trusting relationship. It helps if, like us, you have known each other for more than two decades. I really appreciate Markus Söder’s work for the benefit of Bavaria.

K question in the Union: power struggle with CSU “must not be repeated”

Looking back: Do you still follow Söder’s dealings with Laschet?

What happened in 2021 must not be repeated. That wasn’t sisterly and doesn’t do justice to the Union name. It’s good that Markus Söder and Friedrich Merz have agreed to do better next time.

Looking ahead: should we include you as chancellor candidate?

Unfortunately, I have a very bad connection right now (laughs).

We’re happy to ask the question again. Hendrik Wüst as Chancellor candidate?

I currently have very, very clear tasks. I am concentrating with all my strength on achieving the best for North Rhine-Westphalia. In addition, the question of the chancellor candidacy does not currently arise in the Union. Friedrich Merz has initiated an important process for a basic program, important elections are coming up – a self-fixated personnel debate would be absolutely counterproductive, also with a view to the committed local election campaigners.

But exciting…

Even people outside the CDU have no understanding if we are now dealing with ourselves in the face of the challenges. It is also clear to me that if the question is decided in the year before the federal elections, the CSU will play an important role alongside the state associations of the CDU. It would be wrong if a partner were simply passed over by making early predeterminations.

Interview: Georg Anastasiadis, Christian Deutschländer