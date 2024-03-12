Mr. Mohrherr, crime continues to increase in many areas. But there is a lack of suitable young police officers in Hesse. Why?

There are three answers to this. Firstly, there are many willing people who do not meet the employment requirements. Secondly, there are too many dropouts. These are people who actually want to study law, train with the police for a year or two on 1,200 euros a month and then leave again as soon as they get a place to study law. Thirdly, there are those who know very well that Hesse pays its civil servants less than other federal states. Compared to other state police forces or the federal police, Hesse is clearly no longer an attractive employer.

Why not? Is it just because of the salary?

It starts with the fact that the state of Hesse does not offer police students affordable housing. And later life is priceless where the police are particularly needed, in Frankfurt, Wiesbaden and Darmstadt. In addition, there is a lack of prospects for advancement. There are eight and a half thousand senior inspectors in the A10 salary group in Hesse who have no prospect of promotion to the A11, not in their entire professional lives. Many who do really good work suffer from this. Things are different in North Rhine-Westphalia: There, 75 percent of the 40,000 police officers are in salary group A11. We are also in direct competition with the federal government. Why is a federal police officer at Frankfurt Airport better paid than a state police officer? They sit next to each other and have an income difference of up to 600 euros at the same salary level. Nobody understands that anymore.

If the situation is really so dire, how can your union's demand for 2,000 additional employees be met?

By improving salaries – and working conditions. Not only police officers are needed, but also specialists from IT and finance who can support investigations.

Don't structures also need to be shaken? Let’s take fraud in the digital space, a mass transnational crime. This raises the question of whether a federal structure still makes sense. In short: Does every federal state need its own fraud investigators even if they work together?

Here we are with the P 20 program, which is controlled from Berlin, under the umbrella of the Federal Criminal Police Office. The great difficulty is the harmonization of the federal police apparatus, with many different management systems and query systems as well as crime-fighting systems. This federal apparatus cannot do that. The goal must be to have the same product for all countries: I query the personal details of a suspect in Munich and get a different result than if I query him in Kiel, Cologne or Dresden. Yes, federalism is an obstacle to fighting crime.







Would you abolish federalism in the police force?

I would get rid of it in the long term, yes. But first it's about drilling it open. The experiences from National Socialism led to the establishment of a decentralized police force in Germany. But today it is clear that security authorities need to work more closely together in many areas. When it comes to combating clan crime, for example, Hesse can learn a lot from North Rhine-Westphalia. And every country has its own salary laws.

So in the end there will only be one large federal police force?

No. But you can assign tasks to the federal police without taking any away from the state police. At Frankfurt Central Station, for example, the federal police are responsible up to the station forecourt, and at Kaisersack on the other side of the street the state police or the city police are responsible. What a mess.



Jens Mohrherr has been at the head of the state association of the police union (GdP) since March 2021.

The interior ministers of the federal states will not be happy if they are asked to hand over police powers to the federal government.

Yes, that will be difficult. But fighting crime should not depend on the color of the state government or the vanities of an interior minister. It's about preventing crime and making life safer for citizens.