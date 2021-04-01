On May 31, you will succeed Angel Gurría as Secretary General of the OECD. What are your most pressing tasks?

Angel Gurría served the OECD with great passion and dedication for fifteen years. He has increased the influence of the organization and expanded membership. It is natural that after fifteen years there should be a reassessment of the way forward for the OECD. Our most important priorities are: to support the governments in such a way that the upswing in the post-Covid period becomes as strong as possible, to advance a global leadership role with the goal of climate neutrality by 2050 and to finalize an approach for multilateral digital taxation. We also have to remember what our prosperity, our ability to renew and our freedom are built on: We have to focus more on market-based solutions and a regulated international order. This includes a stronger orientation of the OECD towards the Asia-Pacific region.

Do you want to steer the OECD in a new direction? You are considered a man who prefers a small government apparatus, restrained state intervention, free trade and competition. These points were less emphasized under your predecessor.

As Secretary General, I will serve OECD members. I see my role as someone who first and foremost facilitates multilateral cooperation between OECD members and beyond. The mandate of the organization calls for promoting good, efficient governance in our market-based and open economies. We owe that to the people.

How will the Biden government change the situation?

I had a very good exchange with the Biden administration during the application process. I am very much looking forward to working closely with you. The Biden administration wants to coordinate and cooperate with partners who share their values.

What relationship should the OECD have with China? There are common interests, for example in climate protection. Is China even conceivable?

The OECD is an organization of countries that share values. They are committed to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, market-based economic principles and a regulated trading system in which open economies develop and give their people better opportunities. For the OECD to remain effective, member countries must adhere to these key values ​​and principles. China is the second largest economy in the world, responsible for a large part of the growth of the world economy. It is the most important trading partner for more and more countries. All OECD countries therefore have an interest in maintaining the best possible relations with China. But China has a different political and economic system with different values ​​and principles. Therefore, China is a partner country for the OECD. Cooperation is particularly important when it comes to climate protection.

Some even describe the relationship between your home country Australia and China as a kind of cold war. How tense is the situation?

Describing Australia-China relations as a cold war is wrong. China is Australia’s largest trading partner. Australia has benefited from Chinese growth and continues to do so. Australia supports China’s significant growth. There are some bruises in the relationship, that’s true. Because we have different economic and political systems, it is inevitable that certain topics will have to be dealt with from time to time – this also applies to other countries. There are some economic issues that are best dealt with when the OECD countries work together and deal positively and constructively with China. We have to be pragmatic where appropriate, but also have a clear view. When it comes to climate protection, we have to find the best possible way to achieve a global approach to ambitious and effective action with China. I think we have reason to be optimistic in this area.