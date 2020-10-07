He became vice world champion (somehow also a title!) With Croatia, multiple Champions League winner with real Madrid anyway, plus champions and cup winners in Croatia and Spain. Luka Modric can truly look back on a successful career. He talks to Modric about his long journey, companion Gareth Bale Bale, his coach, Eden Hazard and an end to his career at Real Madrid.
The beginnings were more than difficult. Traumatic would be the better term. Born in 1985 in Zadar (in today’s Croatia), the young Luka experienced the horrors of the Yugoslav civil war unfiltered and firsthand. Opposite the program “El Partidazo” of the radio station COPE (via marca.com) the 35-year-old now gave insights into his career, from the brutal beginnings to his ordination as the best footballer in Europe in 2018.
“I had an incredible relationship with my grandfather,” said the real star. “My parents worked a lot and I spent a lot of time with him.” But one day this caregiver was suddenly torn from the life of the then six-year-old Luka. Serbian irregulars murdered his grandfather and six other civilians in December 1991 in the village of Jasenice. After that, nothing was like it was before. “It was very sad what happened. It shaped me a lot because I was very young at the time. It’s a shame that he wasn’t allowed to see what I achieved in my career.”
For example his sensational move from the Premier League top club Tottenham Hotspur to the Real Madrid Royal in 2012. Real’s coach at the time, José Mourinho, was the driving force behind the move. “He was a key person in my move to Madrid. It’s a shame I only got to work with him for a year because he’s a great coach and has proven that throughout his career. I will always be grateful to him. He is tough, but always comes out straight. I like such honest people. ”
Modric also only has words of praise for his other coaches such as Carlo Ancelotti or Rafa Benítez – but his current manager is once again above all others. “Zidane is a top coach. What he has achieved with us cannot be repeated. Some people still don’t appreciate him as a coach, but he is one of the very best. He has clear ideas and his style is a perfect match for us . I think he can shape an era at Real like Ferguson or Wenger did in England. ”
Modric also has a clear opinion of someone hunted by the court like Gareth Bale: “We have spent most of our careers together. Four years at Tottenham, seven here in Madrid. He’s a great guy, but a bit shy, just like me. What being said about him is not fair. He’s being judged on his last years here, but what he’s achieved overall in Madrid is just impressive. Personally, I’ve got on well with him. He hasn’t given many interviews, but in the Cabin he spoke to us in Spanish and was always correct. It’s a shame that everything has been forgotten for the past year and a half. “
When asked about the here and now at Real Madrid, he of course cannot ignore comments about his companions Eden Hazard or Vinicius Jr. The Croatian sees the Belgian as “one of the best in the world”. “I am convinced that he will show that this season too, if the injuries spare him.” He advises the Brazilian striker “not to look at yourself in Ansu Fati’s mirror” but to go your own way. “He has an extraordinary talent and will show that more with every game.”
Modric was also happy that Lionel Messi was staying at arch-rivals FC Barcelona. “I’m glad he stayed at FC Barcelona. He’s a win for the Spanish league. As a player, you always want to compete with the best.”
This also applies to Modric despite his advanced age of 35 years. The Croatian does not want to think about the end of his career. “Sure, I want to stay at Real Madrid. But that’s not just me, it’s also the club, of course. I feel good and fit, and I think I still have enough football in me to be important. Mine The wish is to renew my contract and end my career here. We will see what happens. I have not yet spoken to the President about it. But we have a good relationship and I am sure that we will find a good solution . ”
Modric can well imagine staying in the Spanish capital even after his active career has ended. “We will see where we will live in the end. My wife and children like Madrid and we would like to stay here. If I had to decide today, we would probably stay in Madrid.”
