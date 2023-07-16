The rainbow eagles are Eintracht Frankfurt’s only gay and lesbian fan club. In an interview, founding member Michael Schäfer talks about goals, homophobia in the stadium – and what has happened since the foundation.

Mr Schäfer, when was the last time you experienced homophobic hostilities?

That happens again and again. But you have to distinguish whether you are recognizable as a homosexual person or not. If I identify myself as a gay man, I don’t have to wait long for insults. For example, when I’m out and about with my husband in downtown Frankfurt. In comparison, I didn’t experience that in the stadium. But homophobic insults are often directed at men who are not gay at all. Against players when they don’t perform well or against referees. But I always say that this doesn’t happen more often than in other areas of society.