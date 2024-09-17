Menschliche Eingriffe, wie die Begra­digung von Flüssen oder der Bau von Dämmen, haben signifikante Auswirkungen auf die natürlichen Wasserläufe. Wenn Flüsse begradigt werden, fließt das Wasser schneller ab. Dies führt dazu, dass es weniger Zeit hat, in den Böden zu ver­sickern, was wiederum das Hoch­wasserproblem verschärft. Besonders dra­matisch wird es, wenn Flächen versiegelt sind, da das Wasser dann nicht mehr versickern kann und oberflächlich abfließt. In der Folge staut sich das Wasser in den Tallagen, was zu Schäden führt.

Gibt es Beispiele, bei denen solche Eingriffe vermehrt zu Hochwassern geführt haben?

Ja, ein bekanntes Beispiel ist der Rhein. Über 90 Prozent der natürlichen Flussauen des Rheins, die früher als Puffer für Hochwasser dienten, sind mittlerweile verloren gegangen. Durch den Verlust dieser Auen hat sich die Hochwasser­situation weiter verschärft, da das Wasser gezwungen ist, sich schneller durch den Flusslauf zu bewegen.

Wie genau tragen Auen und renaturierte Flüsse zur Hochwasserprävention bei?

Naturnahe Fluss-Ökosysteme besitzen die Fähigkeit, überschüssiges Wasser zurückzuhalten. Auen fungieren dabei wie ein Schwamm: Sie speichern Wasser, wenn es vorhanden ist, und geben es in trockenen Zei­ten wieder an die Landschaft ab. Auf diese Weise kann das Wasser in den Boden versickern und das Grundwasser anreichern. Dies verlangsamt die Hochwasserwelle und verhindert, dass die Wasserstände gefährlich an­steigen. Es ist wichtig, zu beachten, dass Hochwasser ein natürliches Phänomen und Teil eines funktionierenden Ökosystems ist. Die Herausforderung besteht darin, den Flüssen wieder mehr Raum zu geben und ihre natürlichen Abläufe zu unterstützen.

Mathias Scholz works as an ecologist at the Department of Nature Conservation Research at the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ) in Leipzig. There, his work includes the restoration of river floodplains. Sebastian Wiedling

In addition to flood prevention, the renaturation of rivers and floodplains also brings other ecological benefits.

Yes, renaturalized floodplains are real hotspots for biodiversity. In the past, they were often referred to as the “Baden Amazon.” They provide a habitat for many adapted animal and plant species. These near-natural areas also play an important role as water filters.

They clean the water of excess nutrients and pollutants. They can also remove CO 2 and thus contribute to reducing greenhouse gases. Near-natural river landscapes make it possible to promote biodiversity, protect the climate and improve flood protection at the same time.

How many natural floodplains do we still have in Germany?

In Germany, we have lost around 70 to 90 percent of our original floodplains along the major rivers, as the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation has determined. This means that only around ten percent to one third of the former floodplains are available as floodplains. The condition of the remaining floodplains is often no longer functional because they are used intensively for agriculture.

Why have these floodplains declined so massively?

This is because floodplains are among the most nutrient-rich soils. Already in the early Middle Ages, people began to clear land, build dikes, practice intensive agriculture and settle there. All of our large cities, such as Cologne or Frankfurt, are located on rivers with such floodplains. With technological progress, we have managed to take away more and more floodplains from rivers, which were originally available as retention space during floods.

How much area would have to be renaturalized in Germany to achieve noticeable positive effects?

It would be necessary to restore around 20 percent of the areas in Germany in order to make positive effects visible. This would correspond to an area larger than that of Saarland. There are already many initiatives for renaturation, especially on rivers such as the Elbe. But reversing the technical transformation of the rivers remains a major social task.

What needs to be done legally to ensure long-term renaturation?