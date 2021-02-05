Ultimately, a compromise between the European Union and the British government was found to prevent the UK from leaving without a deal. What is your analysis of this text?

Mary lou McDonald The general feeling after the deal is one of relief, because a no deal could be disastrous. From the start, our analysis was to say that there cannot be a good Brexit. Because this decision to leave the European Union could only have negative consequences for Ireland, the continent and more generally for international politics. We knew that an exit concocted by the Conservative Party was not the answer to the situation we are facing and which we must resolve together. We are determined, once the text is ratified by the European Parliament, that the protective clauses for Ireland are respected, that the decisions taken are effective. In short, the relief of an exit with a deal between London and Brussels should not prevent us from combating the orientation of this text and its dangers.

Our island faces a huge economic challenge. Brexit and Ireland’s location make the territory a bridge connecting the British Isles to Europe. This situation inevitably gives rise to problems such as that of customs controls (1). In addition, we must measure its social impact with many sectors that will be affected and forced to reorganize. Among them, it can be noted that Ireland imports and exports many goods and services with the UK market.

The other key question for the Irish is the future of the peace process. The danger is real for the Good Friday agreement (2), its institutional application and political harmony for the maintenance of this text. I remind you that this must lead to constitutional changes and the reunification of the island.

In the end, I am aware that, for European opinion, Brexit is bad news. We obviously do not believe that only Ireland will suffer. However, our geographical proximity, the fact that we are an island and that our country remains divided make this situation even more complex. Above all, it involves many more potential dangers for our society.

The agreement reached by the British government encourages social, fiscal and environmental degradation in the name of competition. Is this worrying?

Mary lou McDonald Obviously, there is no such thing as a good Brexit and even less so when it is negotiated by a Conservative government. But, let’s be honest, the Tories did not support an exit from the European Union to defend human rights, equal pay or the fight against poverty. We know what they were looking for: deregulation, getting rid of what they see as unnecessary bureaucracy. Regarding working time, the Tories consider measures to protect the health and life of workers as a gross intrusion. Because, your doubts on this agreement, we share them for a long time. We are fully aware that the Brexit agreement initiated by the conservatives includes clauses on social dumping, deregulation, clauses contrary to social protection and environmental protection.

The only bright spot is that the agreement recognizes the possibility of some adjustment between the UK and Europe on these matters, but I wouldn’t be surprised if in the years to come the Tories hit their mark in imposing the dismantling of social protection in the United Kingdom. This will have negative consequences for UK workers and for all of us. Despite all the faults and mistakes of the EU, we must recognize the benefits it has brought to workers, such as freedom of movement, protection at work, gender parity … progress that is not intangible and that we must defend. Hence our proposals with other left forces in Europe on the need for a rapid reorientation of European policy.

Are the risks of relaunching tensions on the island and calling into question the peace obtained in 1998 real?

Mary lou McDonald After the agreement was signed in 1998, the fact that both parts of Ireland (the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland) were members of the EU added oil to the wheels and resulted in freedom of movement. This had fostered economic exchanges and services, especially public, such as health. The borders in this partitioned country had become virtual. The Irish could come and go freely from Belfast to Dublin, and forget that there were two different jurisdictional systems. The same goes for the populations who lived in the border area: you could, for example, be a farmer, live in Eire and have land without difficulty in Ulster by being a member of the EU. But Brexit risks endangering these advances. Within the framework of the EU, we had obtained the guarantee of a certain number of rights thanks to the European institutions (the Court of Justice, the European Convention on Human Rights, the Parliament…).

These rights are essential because of the history of Ireland. As a former British colony, our history remains marked by very serious past abuses in the north of Ireland against democratic freedoms and human rights. This explains our attachment to organizations that ensure and strengthen the rights of citizens. An essential struggle in our eyes. And I can assure you that in the north many people are anxious. Because some citizens will be deprived of their British passport. On the other hand, those who have an Irish passport will remain European citizens.

Do these differences cause strong irritation?

Mary lou McDonald They participate in this instability. You live in a European country, you are a European citizen, but, from now on, some of your rights will be taken away from you, including for example that of representativeness within European institutions and in particular in Parliament. We try to compensate for these difficulties as much as possible as with the students in Northern Ireland. We help them to be able to benefit from the Erasmus status so that they can travel and get acquainted with other cultures within the European family. But these are only compensations. We are only partially responding to the anger of many citizens who have lost these rights. Because we must not forget that a majority of the inhabitants of Northern Ireland voted to stay in the EU. The Brexit vote did not work democratically for these people. These citizens who are now looking to the British Conservatives for answers are increasingly worried by London’s criticisms of European institutions like the Court of Justice. But they got the Irish protocol which protects the Good Friday deal and allows northern businesses to export seamlessly to the UK and the EU. This is extremely beneficial for Northern Ireland and essential to the economic progress of the island. The positions adopted by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) are incomprehensible and imprudent (3). A choice that is not motivated by the best interests of Northerners. This protocol is essential for the functioning of Ireland as one territory.

What about this anger, can it have an impact on the reunification process?

Mary lou McDonald As far as reunification is concerned, my party and I are devoting ourselves body and soul to it. It is the best choice we can make for the future of our country and for our people. For Europe, this project, which could lead to a lasting peace, makes sense after having brought about the reunification of Germany. This formidable fight that occupies me on a daily basis goes through the democratic process. The 1998 agreement provides for a referendum to end the partition of the island. A score that was produced by the British in the most undemocratic way possible. But the demography of this country has changed: the English had partitioned Ireland to favor a Unionist stronghold (4) in the north. Today, they are no longer the majority.

To me, as an activist of a progressive left party, the political transformation of the North appears to be the major turning point that would have been unimaginable ten years ago. We are very proud to have been the first country in the world to vote in favor of marriage for all. These changes were impossible a decade ago. We have succeeded in obtaining very broad and very meaningful rights for women. The other development concerns a new interest in politics, especially among young people and 15-17 year olds. They see it as an opportunity to rebuild the country, to end the social problems and inequalities that plague us as a postcolonial society. This challenge is both very exciting, because it is part of a progressive approach, but also very demanding. Because we must accomplish these changes in a peaceful and democratic way. That is why the 1998 agreement and its applications to carry out the peace process must be protected. In this regard, I am particularly grateful for the solidarity of our European neighbors and friends, and of France. We greatly appreciated, in Ireland, the action of Michel Barnier, with whom I had numerous political disputes, but whose honesty with which he conducted these negotiations can be commended.

What does Sinn Féin offer in this complicated year for Ireland, with Brexit and the health and economic situation?

Mary lou McDonald We are leading the opposition in Dublin, for the first time. Our program is obviously to work on health measures in the face of the Covid pandemic. We also need to look at the Brexit issue and its economic consequences such as the issue of fishing. Our fishermen are worried like yours in France. We must continue to build our party and prepare for the election. And above all, to prepare for the reunification process. Because, as I said to the government in Dublin, no one can deny the social and political changes, and the desire for reunification of the Irish people. We will also welcome more and more members to our party, which is in full expansion, we are present in all strata of society, we have national representation and, without minimizing the challenges, we are rather optimistic for it. way that remains for us to travel.