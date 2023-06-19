Once again the teams have outdone themselves, developing the current Formula 1 cars to the point of requiring new countermeasures for the tyres. Pirelli however it was not found unprepared and starting from the British Grand Prix it will introduce new material to avoid any unforeseen events. The novelty anticipates a feature of what could be the 2024 rubber, which the Milanese company continues to develop to make possible the abolition of electric blankets. Mario Isola, director of Pirelli Motorsport, meets FormulaPassion to take stock of the season.

So Mario, what is Pirelli’s balance after this start to the championship?

“Seeing the rapid evolution of these cars has been amazing. Last year it was said that with the changes to the technical regulations they would lose downforce. As always, we receive simulations on expected performance from the teams by the end of the year and we realized that by the third race they were very close to initial expectations. That’s why we applied to change the tire specification. Everything else went according to plan. The goal was homologate a wet compound without a tyrewarmer and we did. All of this is part of our journey, agreed with Formula 1, to be more sustainable.”

“As regards the slick product, at the beginning of the year we debuted a new construction to reduce understeer, which everyone was complaining about in 2022, and here too we succeeded. I would say that even the choice of compounds for the various races has been quite successful. The hard allows you to do long stints with very low degradation, while the soft must be the most aggressive compound. For Imola we thought we’d go one step softer with the prescriptions, given that it was supposed to make its debut alternative tire allocationso that we arrived at the competition with two sets of hard, two medium and the same number of soft”.

The new tire structure for 2023 should have led to a decrease in inflation pressures, yet your prescriptions have continued to grow. Why?

“This happens because the pressures compensate for the loads on the tyre. The more you load the rubber, the more it crushes and deforms in its contact with the ground. Therefore, you have to introduce more air to keep the deformation within a safe limit”.

What levels of downforce do these Formula 1 cars release?

“A few years ago it was said that in the compression of the Eau Rouge-Radillon in Spa you could see, for very few moments, a load on the single tire exceeding 1000 kilos. Now, however, we see a vertical force greater than 1000 kg in many other situations. If we consider that the machine weighs almost 800 kg, the aerodynamic load triples its weight. They are cars with high performance, despite being a lot heavier than twenty years ago. We know that 10 kg is worth 3 tenths and 30 kg instead costs approximately one second. If you compare a single-seater today with one from 2004-2005, we are talking about 200 kg more, therefore more than 6 seconds as a difference in lap time due only to the weight. It is something difficult to convey to the viewer. You only look at the few seconds difference, without considering the enormous weight gain behind it”.

New tires will make their debut at Silverstone. What will change?

“They will only be different in one material of the structure. We started developing it at the end of last year in view of 2024, when the goal will be to debut a product without tyrewarmers. This implies that the pressure difference between the cold tire and the temperature will be very high: we are talking about 9-10 psi. As far as possible, we must try to start low to stabilize at a more or less optimal value”.

“To do this, we tried to develop dand the new materials much more resistant to fatigue in this cold-hot transient. They are materials that have worked well and, in development tests, have shown no difference in the driveability of the product. They showed the same balance, with the same feedback from the rider and at times they were judged transparent. It’s not about the structure we want to debut next year, but a step in that direction. When in Melbourne we saw loads in line with the year-end forecasts, we underlined that it is true that we can react by increasing pressure, but we are getting further and further away from the optimum. This material can help us. Otherwise, once the structure is fixed, the only leverage we have is pressure”.

Can Pirelli impose only the static pressures or also check the values ​​stabilized while driving?

“Our prescriptions also include speed stabilization, which is controlled by the FIA ​​via live telemetry. The difference is that we do not use the value of that sensor, which is subject to various factors including the risk of breakage. On the contrary, we make use of a cooling curvewhere for each temperature there is a pressure. The team is in order if it always stays above this curve, provided by the prescriptions. We don’t use sensors, but we always check the air temperature and pressure”.

One of the objectives for 2024 is the abolition of electric blankets, as has also been done in other championships. In Formula 2 and IndyCar the tires work correctly, while this change has created some headaches in the WEC. What should you watch out for?

“Each championship has its own story, because it has different cars that stress the tire in different ways. When you remove the electric blanket, the first aspect to check is that of setting the temperature, because in the first corners the tire cannot give you the optimal grip. When we developed our new full-wet tires, we tried to test them in the most difficult conditions from this point of view: low temperatures and a low severity track, which therefore transfers little energy to the tyre. We even tested them below 10°C ambient and track temperatures. Even in those conditions, the riders judged the warming of the tires positively, in line with the old product and in some cases even better”.

“Formula 1 is very critical, because it transfers an amount of energy to the tire that is not comparable to Formula 2 or IndyCar. We have done some calculations on other leagues and there is no one to come close. The higher the energy, the more complex it is to design a tire capable of covering such a wide range of conditions. In Formula 2, for example, the tire starts cold and then its pressure rises by 5 psi. In Formula 1, on the other hand, we measured almost double, more than 9 psi. This is a difference between the two championships.”

We close with a look to the future. In a few years, the new Euro 7 regulation will make its debut, which will also introduce limits on particulate emissions from tires and brakes. Could it be a theme of experimentation for Pirelli in Formula 1?

“For us motorsport is experimentation and development, not only for materials, but for everything that revolves around the tire in its sporting use. In this context, perhaps there are some aspects that are a bit neglected, such as the noise of the wheels, which with the advent of the electric car are becoming extremely important. However, sustainability is one of our priorities, including reducing all harmful emissions into the environment. Then there is within the world of sustainability the appearance of the particulate, which is very complex. It has to be measured and it doesn’t just come from the tyres, but also from the brakes and the asphalt. There are so many details to take into consideration. However, we in the company have specific figures who deal with these aspects at 360°, with various initiatives. For example, we are experimenting with new materials based on biopolymers. Furthermore, our entire fleet of trucks is Euro 6 compliant and we no longer transport anything by air. All the electricity that powers our factories comes from renewable sources and we are also committed to reducing water consumption. Pirelli, in addition to having the 3 FIA stars for sustainability, has numerous other awards in the road sector. We are the most awarded tire company”.