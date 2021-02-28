Last year, science journalist Mai-Thi Nguyen-Kim became known as the “voice of enlightenment” about the coronavirus; the Federal President awarded her the Federal Cross of Merit, Angela Merkel quoted her in the Bundestag. Long before that, Mai-Thi Nguyen-Kim had been producing the “maiLab” science format on YouTube, with which she reached an audience of millions. From April 1st she will work for ZDF. The PhD chemist, who wrote her doctoral thesis at RWTH Aachen University, Harvard University and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research, is now publishing the book “The smallest shared reality” on issues that shape our society – and calls for no less argue, but better.

Your book is called “The Smallest Common Reality” – what do you mean by that?

For a year now we have all seen very clearly how our society is drifting apart. This process was also recognizable before Corona, although not as emotionally charged as it is now. But even when it comes to the climate crisis, beliefs about what is true and what is not are sometimes far apart. We have to find each other as a society and see what is real. In the book I take on various topics and show what is scientifically plausible, investigate the question of which “smallest common reality” we can agree on.

But in the last 12 months in particular, we have heard voices from science every day and, as a society, have dealt with scientific content. Nevertheless, there are people who deny Corona – or climate change, to stick with your examples.

Right. If you had asked me a year ago what must we do to make people understand that there is no alternative to facts, I would have said: it is best to hear voices from science every day. But I had too idealistic a picture of what can be done in this way.

And now?

Basically, my lesson from last year is: We need more interpreters – and by that I mean experts, science journalists – to convey complex content in an understandable way and to put information, the jumble of new messages, into the bigger picture.

What was it most missing?

Better to explain the methodology used to collect data and what it can say.

What is the biggest misunderstanding in science communication when you look back on the past 12 months?

Unfortunately there are a few, but first I would like to say something about the methodology and its significance.

Yes?

It is important to make a clear distinction between debates within science and those that revolve around them in society. We are witnessing in real time how science tries to figure out how to deal with a highly contagious virus as we all watch. And we have all seen scientific debates mixed up with social debates in the past year, but they follow different principles. Science is about scientific consensus as a navigation point, not how much you perceive something to be worthy of approval.

You said there was some misunderstanding?