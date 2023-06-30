The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. In Colombiafans of the sport are eager to see their team, which will participate in the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
Within the campus commanded by Nelson Abadía is leicy santosa midfielder who plays for Atlético de Madrid in Spain and who will seek to continue making history with his country, after being runner-up in the 2022 Copa América Femenina.
The women’s Colombian team will play his third world Cupafter their participation in Germany 2011 (was eliminated in the group stage), and Canada 2015 (He managed to qualify for the round of 16). In this exclusive chat with 90minSantos, a 27-year-old soccer player, is beating the great competition and also tells us about his day-to-day intimacies.
What are your feelings so soon after the start of the 2023 World Cup?
I try to be calm, but many emotions come together, happiness and anguish at the same time, because we want to compete and be at the highest level. It is a very big responsibility to have to do it well.
It will be your third World Cup (Under 17 in Azerbaijan and with the Major in Canada 2015). What difference did you notice between the two categories?
Much difference. The World Cup for Seniors is something else, because of the load of responsibility much greater than that of the Under 17s. You compete with the best players in the world, literally, and with teams that you are light years away from, both in development and in support of their respective sets.
How is the day to day in a World Cup?
It is much more formal than the normal routine. Everything is organized from your arrival, schedules and others. The whole country you travel to is ready for that event. My skin crawls.
And at Atlético de Madrid?
We usually train at 10, 10 thirty. I don’t live where we train, which is on the outskirts of Madrid, I’m 30 minutes away. I wake up, I make my usual toast, I manage those 30 minutes with music that activates me before I arrive. And my coffee is also super important.
When I arrive, which is half an hour before, we share the locker room with our colleagues. You get ready and then we almost always do the gym. We moved. and then we train for an hour or an hour and a half.
And the day of the game?
It is practically the same, it only varies according to the time of the game. If it’s early, generally at 12, we arrive a little earlier, about two hours before. We live it the same although with more enthusiasm. You have to go well.
What do you think of the group that has touched them in this World Cup?
I think it’s very even. We have great possibilities of passing, beyond the fact that there is a power like Germany, who has been competing for many years. As of today they are undergoing a renewal of players that I think is important for Colombia, to take advantage of. We can hurt them if we play a very intelligent, very physical game.
Then this Korea, who do not stop running and play you with two touches. It will be our direct rival and I am happy to be able to debut against that rival. You have to play it very concentrated. Finally Moroccowhich also has its little things.
A World Cup is not like a Copa América, it is not like another tournament that you play, where you are going to lead, chances of goal, that the chances are higher of winning… in a World Cup it is not like that, you have to work more.
Is Colombia better armed than in previous tournaments?
I trust a lot in the team and in the process. We have been doing a very important process for a long time. We have had a significant evolution. However, we still have a few years of preparation to go when it comes to women’s soccer in Colombia. It’s the truth.
But yes, compared to previous World Cups I feel that there is a more competitive base. We are all in competitive leagues, some in Europe.
How is Leicy Santos on the court?
Talent, game vision and last pass.
And out?
Joy, smile and humanity.
What is the greatest thing you have experienced in football?
It’s difficult to choose just one, but I think I’d prefer having been able to reach Europe, to play for a club like Atlético de Madrid. It was something very big.
What’s in store for Leicy Santos after soccer?
I try to live in the present, but I feel that I will continue to be linked to football, which has a lot to develop even more, especially in the women’s field.
Who is the most disciplined on the campus?
Cata Perez.
What surprises you the most on the pitch?
Tasting Usme. His versatility, his way of modernizing football. And on an individual level, what Linda Caicedo is doing is great.
Best player you’ve faced?
Alexia Putellas and Aitana.
Best player you’ve ever seen?
Lionel Messi.
What would you say to that 13-year-old girl who left home to pursue her dreams?
Let him do the same again. I would not change anything. She would tell him “Don’t be afraid of what awaits you, follow your instinct, beyond the hard moments you may go through along the way.”
