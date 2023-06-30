Leicy Santos, when she’s not there, everything is chaos https://t.co/rI91snq6AN — Y. Rojano 🇨🇴 (@YaiCJB) June 25, 2023

When I arrive, which is half an hour before, we share the locker room with our colleagues. You get ready and then we almost always do the gym. We moved. and then we train for an hour or an hour and a half.

Then this Korea, who do not stop running and play you with two touches. It will be our direct rival and I am happy to be able to debut against that rival. You have to play it very concentrated. Finally Moroccowhich also has its little things.

A World Cup is not like a Copa América, it is not like another tournament that you play, where you are going to lead, chances of goal, that the chances are higher of winning… in a World Cup it is not like that, you have to work more.

But yes, compared to previous World Cups I feel that there is a more competitive base. We are all in competitive leagues, some in Europe.