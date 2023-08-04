Interior designer Gisbert Pöppler on expensive but unimaginative apartments, why a beautiful surface is not everything and why architects always use the same brands.

The eternal return of the same: Typical high-end cuisine Image: Shutterstock

Mr. Pöppler, the suppliers of luxury real estate promise a very special living experience. But you say that in many cases expensive means nothing more than unimaginative. What don’t you like?

Maybe that seems fussy now, but unfortunately I often lack real quality, especially when it comes to high-priced properties.

In what way? Oak parquet on the floor, elegant fittings in the bathroom and kitchen, complex building services – no expense is spared when it comes to equipment.

No, not because of the equipment, which of course is not cheap. But in my eyes, quality is more than a beautiful surface.