The eternal return of the same: Typical high-end cuisine
Interior designer Gisbert Pöppler on expensive but unimaginative apartments, why a beautiful surface is not everything and why architects always use the same brands.
Mr. Pöppler, the suppliers of luxury real estate promise a very special living experience. But you say that in many cases expensive means nothing more than unimaginative. What don’t you like?
Maybe that seems fussy now, but unfortunately I often lack real quality, especially when it comes to high-priced properties.
In what way? Oak parquet on the floor, elegant fittings in the bathroom and kitchen, complex building services – no expense is spared when it comes to equipment.
No, not because of the equipment, which of course is not cheap. But in my eyes, quality is more than a beautiful surface.
