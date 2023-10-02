His new album is about the fantasies of Bach and Liszt – the conversation also deals with the question of how to deal with the polarized conditions of the present. An encounter with the pianist Igor Levit

Fantasia” is the name of the new album by pianist Igor Levit. Before you hear the music, the title might seem like a misnomer: the great works that Levit plays on it are full of counterpoint – that old form of artfully leading several equal voices in a piece of music. Isn’t it inherently fanciful to be so fixated on rules? But Bach already knew that that wasn’t true.

“Citizen. European. Pianist,” is how Levit writes about himself on his website. Born in 1987 in what is now Nishgi Novgorod, Levit came to Hanover with his family at the age of eight after the collapse of the Soviet Union. There he, who began playing the piano at the age of three, was trained at the University of Music. He has long been one of the best pianists of today.