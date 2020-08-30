On the 65th birthday of Helge Schneider: An interview with the artist about the clown as a philosopher, the hard work behind the slapstick, wearing a mask on stage and the artistic dream that he would like to fulfill.

Helge Schneider likes to do everything alone. Also these photos from his small recording studio in his apartment in Mülheim. Image: Helge Schneider

Mr. Schneider, if you look at the comments under your new songs on YouTube, then one of them stands out in particular: “Helge, you are the only normal person in these crazy times.” Is that a compliment for you?

I see it that way. People long for normalcy. The new record “Mama” is not related to Corona at all, but deals with topics that concern us all – or not anymore. It’s also a little antiquated; the technology with which I recorded it points to the past. But during this time some people reflect on what is human and this sound, which is very natural.