A.As a professional footballer, Gheorghe Popescu played for FC Barcelona, ​​Hannover 96 and the Romanian national team, among others. Seven years ago he was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for money laundering in transfer processing. Today Popescu, 53 years old, is advising the Romanian government on the four European Championship games that are to be played in Bucharest this summer.

Mr Popescu, you also struggled with a Covid infection last year. How are you now?

I’m better again. I was hospitalized for ten days in September with moderate disease. And that although I was very careful and meticulously adhered to the hygiene regulations. In this respect, I can only advise everyone to wear a mask in these difficult times, to disinfect their hands and to avoid crowds. The new mutants of the virus make us realize how dangerous and contagious they are.

They advise the Romanian government on how to prepare for hosting the four games in Bucharest. Despite the uncertain epidemic constellation, Uefa is sticking to its plan to host the European Championship tournament in twelve cities. Do you share this confidence?

We don’t really know yet whether the European Championship ball will roll in each of the twelve cities. For its part, the Romanian Organizing Committee has proposed that 25 percent of the capacity (12,500 seats; d. Editor) should be occupied in the Bucharest National Arena. After all, that’s an approach. Romania has done a lot and made huge investments to play these four promised games.



Isn’t it an irony of fate that the host of all people will be missing from this “home tournament”?

It makes me very sad that our national team will only play the role of spectator at this major pan-European event. Now it is at least a matter of being a good host.

In January 2003, after only six months at Dinamo Bucharest, you switched to Hannover 96. How did a player of your format come up with the idea of ​​joining a Bundesliga promoter?

At that time I was already 35 years old, and my involvement with Dinamo Bucharest turned out to be a major misunderstanding, especially as my past at FC Craiova meant that there were repeated fan protests that had massively impaired the working atmosphere. So it was a fortunate coincidence that my then advisor Ioan Becali and the sports director of Hanover, Ricardo Moar, brought the whole thing to a dry sheet relatively quickly. I view my time in Hanover with great gratitude because the commitment symbolized an appreciation of my career for me.

How was your collaboration with Ralf Rangnick, who was a trainer in Hanover at the time?

Rangnick is an excellent trainer and a great character. Even then, I was impressed by his high level of expertise, especially since I didn’t expect that at a small club like Hanover. I can well imagine him as a national coach.

While the pan-European tournament will see its premiere in June, qualification for the upcoming World Cup has started in Qatar. How do you rate the Romanian team’s chances of participating in an intercontinental tournament again after more than twenty years?

It’s going to be difficult. Germany are the big favorites to win the group, that is undisputed. We have to contend with Iceland, Armenia and North Macedonia for second place. I’m curious.

How do you view German football in general and the national team in particular?

It is an open secret that German football, be it at club level or as far as the national team is concerned, is at a very high level. I will only mention Bayern and their phenomenal results last season. It’s always a challenge to play against Germany. I can remember that we scored 1-1 at the EM 2000, which in retrospect was very flattering for the German selection. At the time, however, they weren’t such a good team, which the elimination in the preliminary round also confirmed

Your generation around Hagi, Lupescu, Belodedic and Munteanu shaped a golden age in Romanian football. The national team has not participated in a World Cup since the 1998 World Cup. What’s wrong?

Indeed, it is more than frustrating that we are just a side note in world football. Incidentally, my team-mate at the time, Dan Petrescu, had predicted this development in the summer of 1998, shortly after the World Cup in France. While Romania had excellent youth work during the Ceauşescu period, this is currently in short supply. In addition, a player was only allowed to leave the country at the age of 27, which was very beneficial for the level of the national league.