The Brothers' War marks a pivotal point in Magic lore: what was it like working on it, did it require extra work, or was it quite in line with the development of the other sets? It was a real honor to work on this set again. It's one of the most well-known stories in all of Magic, and for me it was like going back to one of my favorite stories as a kid and playing with it again. I had the opportunity to design a Commander deck by Urza and Mishra – it's really cool! But with such a great honor comes great responsibility, and that definitely comes with a different feeling. We had to pay close attention to the source material to ensure we were authentic to the original. We also wanted to make sure we could put in the favorite characters from fans that have been asking us for a long time, like Ashnod And Gix. I am very satisfied with the work done on the set and hats off to lead designer Yoni Skolnik for making it happen!

2. There’s always been this idea that Wizards of the Coast just wanted to keep legendary figures like Urza in the imagination. Why this change of course for a few years now (release of Modern Horizon 2)? People have been wanting to see these characters for so long – cards like Urza have been among our most popular requests for as long as they’ve been mentioned in the lore! We didn’t have an ideal place to put them before, but with the making of events like Horizons, Commander Legends and sets like The War of the Brothers, we wanted to give people what they asked for with these characters. Plus, with the rise of Commander, people want these legends to be able to command their decks!

3. Could this mean that in the future we will also see cards that will represent the true form and power of other famous and never "seen" characters? When will the right moment and will we revisit those characters, absolutely yes.

4. You have participated in some of the most iconic and well-loved sets, including the second set of Ravnica for example. Brothers' War features fewer new abilities than expansions like that, is that a lore thing? Will we see a set full of different skills again one day? Well first of all I'm honored that you think that about my influence on these sets! Second, one thing we've learned over time is that a set doesn't necessarily have to be filled with keyword mechanics to have great depth and great gameplay. For example, take a look at Dominaria from 2018, which is a favorite limited set for many: the mechanics of that set are Strengthening, Saga, Historical and… that's it! It's about using only what you really need to make things happen. In faction sets, such as Ravnica or Streets of New Cape, we often see that we do something for each faction. In this case, however, we only took what we needed – however, the prototype is a rather wild and exciting new mechanic, which has enormous gameplay depth in limited!

5. The best known characteristic of the Phyrexians is "infect", but despite this there seems to be no trace of it in the expansion, it is for a matter of history with Mishra who did not want to use this power, or more a technical matter and Wizards of the Coast no longer wants have cards with that ability? Infect And to poison requires a very large set footprint – a lot needs to be done in the set structure to make it work. There's only a little bit of Phyrexian in this set, and their origins went back to Dominaria, so the return of this mechanic didn't make sense here. Infect is a much-discussed mechanic, but we're not against using it or something similar if it makes sense, just this wasn't the place. We wanted the focus to be on siblings rather than Phyrexian. Original publication on geeklegends.it



