Ms. Fay, you have already seen a few Mother’s days as a florist. Who is particularly drawn to your store on this day?

In fact, on Mother’s Day, the men who want to buy flowers often come. Children come too, but mostly with their fathers. And all sorts of things are bought: from cut flowers to plants – all over the place.

Have you observed that Mother’s Day business has changed in any way since the corona pandemic?

Mother’s Day has always been popular. But now, with Corona, it has become a bit more because the mothers can no longer run. Then the mother gets a bouquet – or a larger bouquet.

Do you also give away something for Mother’s Day yourself?

My mother has already passed away, but before that, she always got flowers or something else from me on Mother’s Day.

How many customers come to the store at short notice because they forgot Mother’s Day and quickly need a bouquet of flowers?

Many many. Very, very many. A friend came into the shop on Saturday who said she had just been out in town and would have wondered why everyone had a bouquet of flowers in their hands. And then it occurred to her – it’s Mother’s Day. That happens before.