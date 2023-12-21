Florian Richter is “Germany’s Best Sommelier”. In the conversation he says how he received the title, whether it promotes his career – and which wine he would drink with the Christmas goose.

The best sommelier in the country: Florian Richter uncorks a bottle of 100-year-old wine. Image: Samira Schulz

Florian Richter was named “Germany’s best sommelier” by the German Sommelier Union in November. The 36-year-old from Upper Palatinate is maître and head sommelier at the Hotel Kronenschlösschen in Eltville-Hattenheim in the Rheingau region of Hesse. He previously worked at the Best Western Berghotel in Ramsau and for Kempinski Hotels in St. Moritz and Eltville.

Good morning, Mr. Judge, have you tasted wine today?

No, not yet. It depends on the working day. When I go to trade fairs or tastings, I try a hundred wines in the morning.

You won the Sommelier Trophy. Do you have to be exceptionally talented for this?