It is deeply touching, with what simplicity and what quiet pain the multi-award-winning and ennobled 83-year-old Hopkins conveys the confusion and different reality of the father with dementia in “The Father”. A conversation about the tragedies and lessons of aging, about survival and hopes in the pandemic and about how the baker’s son, loner and ex-alcoholic turned into an age-old philanthropist.

Sir Anthony, you are 83 years old. Do you think about your mortality at this age, or do you prefer to ignore it?

I had a dramatic experience filming The Father, where I play a man with dementia. My eyes met the bedside table in the set, where there were glasses and a photo of the daughters. Then it hit me like a blow, all of a sudden: what remains of us are photos and maybe glasses. The past dissolves into nothing. The concept of time does not hold up much apart from the moment. I felt how ephemeral everything is.