Nearly six in ten French people (57%) who saw the interview with Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday October 14 or who heard about it did not find the President of the Republic convincing, according to an Odoxa-Dentsu consulting survey for franceinfo and Le Figaro published Thursday, October 15. For 59% of them, Emmanuel Macron has not shown that he knew where he was going. Two thirds (66%) consider that he was not reassuring and worse, 53% think that he did not tell the truth to the French.

However, the curfew put in place for at least four weeks in Ile-de-France and in eight cities to curb the Covid-19 epidemic is widely accepted: 64% of French people questioned say they are in favor, this figure being the same if we only take into account the French concerned. The curfew is mostly accepted regardless of the political affiliation of the respondents (52% for RN sympathizers, up to 83% for LREM sympathizers).

Nearly nine out of ten French people affected by this curfew assure that they will respect it, while a majority of French people as a whole (54%) believe that it will not be respected.

A majority of French people do not trust Emmanuel Macron for the future: 57% do not trust him to take measures to allow France to emerge from the health crisis, and 56% do not give him credit to fight against the economic crisis linked to the coronavirus.

This survey was carried out on October 14 and 15 with a sample of 1,004 French people representative of the French population surveyed by internet.