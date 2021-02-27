Ms. Uhlig, how many followers do you have on Instagram?

100,000 since the week before last. When you consider that there were 6,000 a year ago, that’s a lot.

But have you been on Instagram for a long time?

Of course, I’ve had an account for a long time, like actors have, because that’s supposedly becoming more and more important for film productions and also how many followers you have. But that I photograph my lunch or stand with a frog mouth and take a photo of myself with five filters, that’s not me.

Now you deliver videos almost every day on Instagram, where you have your own talk show, a cooking and explanatory column. How did that happen?

Randomly. In the first lockdown last year, on the very first day I said to my partner: “We have to behave somehow.”

What did you mean?

I think the fool has to play and entertain the people even in difficult times. I really see that as my job: to entertain people. Although I actually said we won’t perform together anymore. . .

Her partner is the actor Fritz Karl. Why didn’t you want to perform together again?

He does the demanding things, and I see myself more as a popular actress. It bothered me that we suddenly became a couple for a lot of people because everyone has their own career.

But then came the first lockdown. . .

Exactly, and I said: What do I care about my chatter from yesterday. At first, Mr. Karl was skeptical. He has no access to social media at all. He would never post a photo: “Hello, I’m getting on the ICE now.” Back then, from day 1 of the lockdown, I annoyed him every day that we had to do something. And on Friday he said: “Now let’s sit down in front of this white wall.” We did that, I held the camera in my hand, back then in landscape format, which isn’t really possible on Instagram. He said, “Then talk!” Then I talked about day 5 in lockdown. After 30 seconds I stopped: “You have to say something.” He: “No. I won’t say anything. ”And then I put this video on Instagram. And then something happened that I didn’t understand before: what it means when something goes viral.

How did that show up?

People shared the video like crazy. And then we did it again the next day. In the beginning I had 6,000 followers, a week later it was 10,000. Of course there are a lot of people on Instagram who are worth millions. But in our little world, the number has increased exponentially by the day. And people commented: “You are our only ray of hope” and “Laugh at least once a day”. If we hadn’t put anything in by 6:30 in the evening, the first inquiries would come.

You then kept a kind of video diary: You the excited wife and Fritz Karl the silent man. It became a cult. People started a petition “Save Mr. Karl!” How did the cooperation work as a couple who actually didn’t want to perform together anymore?

On the one hand we improvised. On the other hand, I have an artist by my side, with whom everything always has to have a salary. I’m more of a thug. For example, I once said: “Come on, let’s sing, A young girl is sitting in the car in front of me”. That’s funny. ”He said,“ I’m not doing anything because it’s funny. Why are we doing this? ”So a nice day had to come first so that you could say:“ Oh, it’s such a nice day, you’d love to drive the convertible, but we don’t have one. ”And then we play, that we go out and sing.