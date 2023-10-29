By: Sandro Mairata

‘The Engine and the Melody’ lasts just about seven minutes; is a short film that adapts the fable of ‘The Ant and the Grasshopper’ in a Peruvian jungle and fantasy setting. In this version, in the Amazon forest, an ant is dedicated to felling trees with a robotic armor equipped with two enormous saws. In a raid, the ant will come across a tree defended by a magical cicada, who will make new flora sprout to the sound of his flute and who will battle the destroyer ant by throwing huayruros at it.

It doesn’t end there, but why tell more. Produced by Viringo Entertainment, ‘The Engine and the Melody’ It won stimuli from the Ministry of Culture in 2019 and has been touring more than fifty festivals around the world. It won its ninth award at the Valdivia Film Festival, in Chile, where it was chosen as best animated short. The award went to the directors, the Peruvians Juan Limo and Manuel-Antonio Monteagudo, who talked about the experience of this film, which in November will be with four more shorts in a sample of the Arica Nativa International Film Festival, also in Chile.

—What is the story behind how this short was made?

—Monteagudo: I think Juan is the most appropriate to answer this, because in reality the story of the short precedes my presence in Viringo; It is a project that Juan had in mind for many years. It starts with the award from the Ministry of Culture and then the original idea changes.

Silt: I met an artist from Pucallpa, when I was studying Fine Arts, called Paul Amaro Arbildo Agurto, known as Paul Serruche or simply Amaro Serruche, who was a great influence on how we gave final shape to the visual aspect of the short. For him we incorporated the design of the ant based on the Amazonian curuinsi ant and also on the Amazonian cicada, which is half blue.

Juan Limo and Manuel Antonio Monteagudo, directors of the short ‘The motor and the melody’. Photo: LR Composition/Linkedin

—What was it about the fable ‘The Ant and the Grasshopper’ that appealed to you so much?

—Silt: As a child I did not understand why the cicada had to die if the ant enjoyed the music that the cicada played with its flute and why the ant does not share its food. It seemed very cruel to me, a way of teaching children that being an artist is wrong, that it is being idle. That living off your art is wrong and you have to be like a working ant all the time. From this, we turned it around and created our story.

—His characters have a particular physiognomy; I, who already comb my gray hair, think that the character of the ant resembles the design of Big Cheese, a character from ‘The Samurai Cats’.

—Silt: Yes, I had something more global in mind, but Amaro gives them the Amazonian touch. They have been told that they look like Pokémon, and I had not heard what you told me about ‘The Samurai Cats’ before. I find it interesting because we were looking for different shapes, the fox and the turtle are also opposite fable characters.

—There are important symbolisms.

-Silt: The ant represents humans; the metropolitan, colonialist, that comes from the cities to exploit. The cicada represents the humans of the indigenous communities, who defend the territories, the natural reserves, and who die for many reasons, but, among them, apathy.

‘The engine and the melody’ reinvents the fable of ‘The ant and the grasshopper’ in a setting in the Peruvian Amazon. Photocapture: ‘The engine and the melody’

—Don’t they have names?

—Silt: We never gave them names, but it happens that now we are expanding the universe of the characters into a feature film. They are going to continue a story later, the ant is called Huinsi and I named the cicada Chicha.

—On the topic of references, which ones did you use?

—Monteagudo: We at Viringo are clear about what we want to do in animation in Peru. There is more animation that works, but more in advertising; It is understood because it is profitable. We have a slightly crazy vision of making fiction animation, so our animators’ models are the ones who have that vision too. An animation that also has social messages. An inspiration is ‘Persepolis’, by Marjane Satrapi or also the films of Studio Gibli, such as ‘Nausicaä’ or ‘Princess Mononoke’.

I must also specify that I am Peruvian-French and there is an animator that I love called Michel Ocelot, who makes extraordinarily powerful films with very deep research development work. Right now we are thinking about the feature film version. What will the universe be like, the planet where these little bugs live?

At the Valdivia festival, Manuel-Antonio Monteagudo (center) took advantage of his speech to denounce the 'Tudela law'. Photo: Facebook

—How did you get the news of the award?

—Monteagudo: The truth is that it surprised us a lot because it is already a short that can be considered ‘old’, it is more than a year old. We are in talks with a distributor to sell it to channels and I have discovered the world of distribution. We are moving towards opening a space for author animation.

—When can the short be seen, until when will it rotate in festivals?

—Monteagudo: It will continue to rotate at festivals until June 2024. After that, it will be a matter of who acquires the short, and if we don’t find one, we will just upload it to YouTube.

—Would the ‘Tudela law’ affect them?

—Monteagudo: When I went up to the podium (to receive the award), I spoke about the ‘Tudela law’. I said that ‘The Engine and the Melody’ is a decentralized short, there is even a Cusco short, in Quechua, and that regional cinema is in a very cool ‘golden age’ and that this law is extinguishing it.