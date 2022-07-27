Mr. Lindner, do you still dare to drive your Porsche on the road?

Only when the sun is shining, because my car is 40 years old and therefore not intended for everyday use.

You are a Porsche fan, you drive up to the wedding on the rich island of Sylt in a sports car, you exchange ideas with the boss of the luxury brand during the coalition negotiations. Everything seems to fit together?

You sound like the “taz”. To the point, in October 2021 there was a short phone call with Mr. Blume on questions about the use of synthetic fuels. There was no contact whatsoever between the time I took office and the German government’s decision to retain this technology option at European level. Mr. Blume has apologized for his exaggeration. Irrespective of this, a close exchange with a key industry that employs hundreds of thousands of people would not be a scandal either. On the contrary, we must take care of how we can secure jobs and prosperity in the future. For years I have been convinced that we have to rely on openness to technology.

And did you speak to Mr. Blume in connection with this?

There was a phone call with him and with CEOs of other manufacturers. Also one that has committed itself to electromobility. The negotiators from the SPD and the Greens did the same thing.

Actually, a wedding is something private. Much has been reported about yours – often garnished with criticism: the FDP chairman is getting married in the lap of luxury – at the same time he wants to cut work subsidies for Hartz IV recipients. Would you celebrate like this again?

My wedding isn’t actually private, it’s absolutely private. In any case, during the budget deliberations, the Minister for Social Affairs and I agreed that we can lower the budget without there being any deterioration in the qualifications and integration of job seekers. Incidentally, I firmly believe that the quality of a welfare state is not determined by the amount of expenditure, but by the effectiveness and accuracy of its measures.

Did you feel that Social Affairs Minister Heil had let you down in this debate?

Media plurality worked. After reports of incorrect spin appeared, there was a correction by others. That it was not a plan by Christian Lindner, but a decision by the entire federal cabinet. And that it’s not just about “social cuts”.







The Minister of Social Affairs could have made it clear that this is also his draft budget. He didn’t. Did you think that was okay?

You shouldn’t overwhelm anyone. It’s no secret that SPD politicians don’t like to go without spending.

As a result, you stand with the FDP as a party of social indifference. How much does that bother you?

These are labels that have never been true. The FDP co-initiated two packages to relieve people. We strengthen education – from day-care centers to schools and universities. We bring people back into the labor market better. We are committed to a strong market economy with entrepreneurial freedom that provides the means for social policy. And we ensure a state that not only hands over debt and ailing infrastructure to young people. It’s the most social thing you can do.