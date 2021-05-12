Mr Özdemir, was it right now, of all times, to initiate a party expulsion procedure against Boris Palmer?

We had no other choice. It was very unfair for the mayor of Tübingen to think that one day before the state party conference at which we decided on the most successful coalition agreement of all time, we should draw attention to ourselves. I can no longer hear the argument that he was misunderstood. If one is always misunderstood, the question arises whether this is not some kind of business model. He doesn’t start a debate with the language he has chosen. He’s breaking the debate.

How damaging is the debate on exclusion that you are leading in parallel to the federal election campaign for the Greens?

We Greens will not lead the debate, Boris Palmer is welcome to do so. We are well advised to talk about how we can carry the momentum from Baden-Württemberg to Berlin. The worst and at the same time the best thing you can do to Boris Palmer is to say little about what he says and spreads on Facebook.

Recently, Palmer was still in talks for a ministerial office in Stuttgart.

Anyone who has seriously considered this has now been taught better. Honestly, this also applies to people like me or our Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann, who kept trying to build bridges for him right up to the end. But then you also need someone who is ready to cross this bridge and who is not carrying explosives and blowing up every bridge that is in sight.

There was a lot of excitement at the Berlin regional association recently because the top candidate had said that she wanted to be an Indian chief as a child. Do you think people outside Kreuzberg understand that?

We must not primarily look for the difference between one another according to the motto: Who is a bit more radical? We have to keep an eye on the breadth of society. We have to choose a language that is understood and not elitist. Not everyone has to have the level of knowledge that one has gained in a proseminar. I like to quote the philosopher Hans-Georg Gadamer: The prerequisite for a conversation must be that the other person could also be right. Otherwise we can stop communication. Don’t forget: We haven’t eaten wisdom with spoons, not everyone else is stupid. But of course you have to be critical of the language. Language changes, that’s perfectly fine. A language that does not offend and exclude others is a matter of course. But let’s do it in such a way that we don’t teach each other. First of all, granting the respective counterpart a leap of faith is the approach that helps us to convince people across the board of green politics.

What do you think of the identity politics debate?

Sometimes it is overlooked in the debate that identity is not just about ethnic origin. My parents come from Turkey, but there is a lot more that can be said about me: I grew up in Swabia, I am a VfB fan, I belong to the gender of the man, I come from a working-class family. Focusing everything on ethnicity does not do justice to the debate. The Zentralverband des Deutschen Handwerks once had a poster on which it read: What matters is not where you come from, what matters is where you go.