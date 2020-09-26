Ferdinand Dudenhöffer thinks VW’s withdrawal from Bugatti is a good idea. We talked to the auto expert about it. By Wolfgang Ehrensberger and Klaus Schachinger

€ uro on Sunday: VW is reportedly negotiating the sale of the luxury brand Bugatti to the Croatian start-up Rimac. Should VW also part with Lamborghini and the motorcycle brand Ducati?

Ferdinand Dudenhöffer: If there are interested parties, a sale would be very useful. Brands like Bugatti are more of a hobbies and little fit for a company that sells ten million vehicles a year. VW should focus on 99.9 percent of the business and not play with 0.1 percent.

Does the change to alternative drives increase the pressure to leave the playground?

No, it’s not that. It’s just misallocated management time. If you build ocean tankers, please don’t build another luxury sailing yacht every year. That really doesn’t fit. I think it was Ferdinand Piëch’s love of technology history and his enthusiasm for collecting that led to the purchase of these brands.

Isn’t there a risk that VW will lose innovative strength in the premium segment?

No, neither Ducati, Lamborghini, nor Bugatti stand for innovative strength today. They are high-performance vehicles with internal combustion engines. As far as image transfer and innovative strength are concerned: The Porsche brand is umpteen times more valuable, as the Porsche Taycan shows.

What do the VW shareholders get from the sale?

The sale is good news for shareholders and strengthens the company. Management can concentrate on the core of the business with all its might.

What could Rimac do with Bugatti?

It remains a brand for lovers, in the digital and e-age a nice toy for billionaires to go for a walk on Sundays and dream of Niki Lauda or Michael Schuhmacher. Ehr / kds