It’s been a good 45 years since Bonnie Tyler – born on June 8, 1951 as Gaynor Hopkins in Neath – was discovered by chance when a talent scout from London got lost in the wrong hall at a concert in her Welsh homeland and instead of the original one targeted band became aware of their singing. In 1976 she celebrated her first hit in Germany and Great Britain with “Lost in France”, before her global breakthrough a year and a half and a vocal cord operation later with “It’s a Heartache”. A rough voice and platinum blonde hair, she became the epitome of pop rock of the eighties, and although her success has diminished over the decades, Tyler is still a celebrated star around the world to this day. Her concerts are regularly sold out, the album “Between the Earth and the Stars” landed in the charts in numerous countries in 2019. Now her next work is already appearing with “The Best Is Yet to Come” (in stores from February 26th) – and there are also planned dates for the next tour (around July 25th in Oranienburg Castle). We spoke to the 69-year-old on the phone a few weeks ago in her home in Portugal.

Miss Tyler, your new album is called “The Best Is Yet to Come”. Does the name say it all?

Sure! When I recorded the album, of course, I didn’t know what was coming, because we were finished before the corona pandemic hit us all. But I find it extremely fitting that it is only now appearing. Because the best is yet to come, for all of us! I am so grateful that there are great scientists who have found vaccines so quickly and give us all reason to look ahead with optimism. I am sure that in a few months we will live properly again. I miss my audience, my band and my crew, so I can’t wait to have the worst behind us.

Have you suffered a lot over the past twelve months?

Oh, I don’t want to complain. In the end it will surely be a year and a half that we all lost to Covid, but of course it hit others much harder than me. After my last gigs last year, I flew to Portugal, where we have a house. Here I can see the sea from the window, and the lockdown was much more pleasant than in Great Britain. I learned to swim for the first time in my life, I learned to cook and enjoyed everyday life at home, because otherwise I never actually have. And of course I was careful not to rust. I spoke to my vocal coach three times a week and made sure that my voice stayed fit.

You’re celebrating your 70th birthday this year, and financially you could certainly afford to just put your feet up …

Since I’ve been working with my wonderful friend and producer David Mackay again, with whom he had great success in the late seventies, things have been going great and we have always great new songs on the wraps. That’s why we continued working after my last album “Between the Earth and the Stars” in 2019. Whenever I had a few days I would fly to London and we would try new pieces. It’s a lot of fun so why should I stop?

Has there never been a moment in all these years when you wanted to give up your music?

Maybe in the eighties. In 1988 I released the song “The Best” and I just couldn’t understand why it wasn’t a hit. Because I was absolutely convinced that it was a great song. When Tina Turner covered the song a year and a half later and stormed the top 10 around the world, it gave me back my confidence. I hadn’t lost my nose for strong acts. Back then I swore to myself that I would continue as long as I enjoyed the music! That’s why the next tour is on the program again. As soon as there are live concerts again, I’ll come to Germany, Austria, South America, Scandinavia and wherever you want to see me.