Bandecchi up Business: “I am superior. Mine is a political lesson to the other parties”

Stefano Bandecchi's resignation, until a few hours ago mayor of Terni, arrive like a bolt from the blue. At least for all those who have learned over time to appreciate him (or even just comment on him) not only for his political ideas, but also for some of his “exuberant” outings.

Affaritaliani.it reached him to immediately comment on the decision taken a few months before the European elections.

Bandecchi, let's not beat around the bush. What are the reasons for his resignation?

My resignation is unfortunately due to the moral fantasy of having wanted to create a political party at the service of Italian citizens, of having started it again in the city of Terni and, at this moment, of being in total rupture with the internal members of Alternativa Popolare Terni. I do not share most of the thoughts that have emerged from this party today.

And since I claim to have promised things to the citizens, I decided to make my People's Alternative people, my councilors and councilors understand, we are not here to earn a seat, but to serve the citizens.

What do you want to say to those who asked you for explanations?

And what should I justify? My salary of 120 thousand euros as mayor? I expect others who are involved in politics to be like me. I resigned, I'm in the gym, I do sports. I don't have to explain to anyone. I would like to say to them: “You're the ones who haven't understood anything, as far as I'm concerned we're all going home.”

And all the ideas he had proposed as mayor? I am referring to “citizenship work”, to “vigilance”…

All good ideas remain. I am secretary of Popular Alternative. They all stay, do you know why? Because in certain cases a party must have the courage to tell its people that we cannot do like the 5 Stars, who first promised to turn everyone inside out and then found themselves begging for their job, without knowing who they are anymore .

Is it true that you're only thinking about the European Championships now?

Certain. I continue to campaign for the European elections, I continue to carry forward my party which will be higher than the others. This is a school of politics, I have taught all Italian parties that only beggars remain sitting in their chairs if they cannot guarantee what they have said.