Thomas Feistl is based in an inconspicuous building in Munich’s Maxvorstadt, which stands out more because of its neighbor: a huge red fire station. Feistl himself is an expert on frozen water when it dissolves and rolls down mountain slopes as a deadly danger: The 40-year-old is considered one of the few avalanche researchers in Germany. In his doctoral thesis he dealt with the flow dynamics of the core element of many winter sports athletes.