Mr Modamani, it has now been five years since you were allowed to take a selfie with Angela Merkel when she visited your accommodation at the time. Do you still think about it sometimes?

Yeah yeah It was a special time for me that I will never forget. I often think of what it was like when I got to my room. How it looked there. The people I met. They all spoke different languages. I came from Syria. I was only recently in the accommodation where Ms. Merkel visited us.

How did you feel then?

That was difficult. I had only lived there for four days. It was actually terrible in the refugee home. But one day it was really nice to live there – the day Ms. Merkel came. Of course there was extra cleaning. I was really surprised that day, it was so beautiful and the food was so good. And then I saw the cars and knew that someone important was coming. I then tried all the time to take pictures – I love taking photos. At first the security people wouldn’t let me see her. It is also clear that at that time there were many people who wanted to harm Ms. Merkel.

But then you were allowed to?

Yes, Ms. Merkel pointed to me and I was allowed to take the picture with her. Everything happened so quickly. It was a matter of seconds. My picture was then photographed by a journalist – I was just lucky.

How was your connection to the Chancellor?

At that moment I didn’t know that it was Ms. Merkel. I only found out after the photo. At that time I had no idea about politics in Germany or about the politics of Ms. Merkel. I was on my way here, looking for security. The time before that in my home country was difficult, I was supposed to join the military at 17. It was war. I only had an older cell phone with me on the way here, so I couldn’t do research on the internet with it. And before that, I didn’t have time to read a lot about Germany – people had recommended that I go to Germany because maybe I could study there.



And how do you feel about Angela Merkel today?

Ms. Merkel is a hero to me. Without them I might still be in Syria, where the war is still raging. Maybe I wouldn’t be alive anymore. Thanks to Ms. Merkel, I still am. I’m very grateful. If I met Ms. Merkel again, I would like to say thank you personally. That she made the right decision in 2015. Many of us would not be here today without Ms. Merkel. We needed security back then – and it worked. Of course, not everything went perfectly.

When you took your selfie, the mood in Germany was still very euphoric. In the months after your arrival there was also a lot of hostility against refugees. Among other things, fake pictures of you circulated on the Internet, which you linked to crime. How did you experience that time?