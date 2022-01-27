Mr. Barbéris, according to the EU Commission, investments in nuclear power should be considered sustainable. You are responsible for sustainable investments at Amundi. Do you agree with the Commission?

Dennis Kremer Editor in the “Money & More” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

My personal opinion matters little. For Amundi, of course we comply with the law. If the EU classifies nuclear power as sustainable, just like natural gas, then of course we take that into account.

But do you think it makes sense to classify nuclear power in this way?

This is primarily a political decision and not the responsibility of the financial sector. And that’s a good thing, this should be reserved for politics. But I don’t want to dodge: Dealing with nuclear power properly is a complex question. In our view, nuclear energy is important because it can better manage the transition to a lower-carbon world. And because of this potential to be useful in a transitional period, we find: Yes, nuclear power is sustainable. That is why we support the EU Commission’s proposal. However, we are not blind to the difficulties associated with the use of nuclear power: We are aware that – in addition to the urgent and current climate problem – there is a longer-term problem, namely how to deal with nuclear waste. The world faces a dilemma here.