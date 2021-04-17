The German economy minister sees the curfew as a warning signal, but still hopes it will be relaxed soon – and gives advice on the power struggle in the Union.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, 62, has been vaccinated against Corona for a week. He still wants to adhere to the contact restrictions. Image: Jens Gyarmaty

Mr. Altmaier, the government is drastically shutting down the country again. How long do we have to live with the restrictions?

Ralph Bollmann Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of economics and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin. Georg Meck Responsible editor for economics and “Money & More” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

The number of infections is rising dramatically again. There is no hope that the curve will flatten out without consistent action. The protection of human life is of paramount importance to all of us. That is why we must not allow people who could go on living to die.

There is no alternative to lockdown?

The concrete alternative would be the complete overload of the health system, with tens of thousands more deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been doing everything we can to prevent that. At the same time, as Minister of Economic Affairs, I am doing everything I can to avert substantial damage to the economy. With a comprehensive rescue package, we have managed to sustain hundreds of thousands of companies. In contrast to the first wave, the global supply chains are intact in the second and third waves. The German economy is on the way out of recession and will grow strongly this year.