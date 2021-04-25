Minister, Markus Söder perceives a mood of change in Germany. They also?

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

I don’t see a budding mood of change. But I see a much worse mood for the Union as a result of the difficult days in the past two weeks between the CDU and CSU. This sometimes unnecessarily tough argument was very stressful, not only for many of our members. But I am firmly convinced that the CDU can quickly catch up. The Union will focus on innovation, security and citizenship in the election campaign.

Did you actually have to wrestle with yourself before you voted for Armin Laschet as candidate for chancellor on the CDU federal executive committee? A day before it had become clear that the mood in the Lower Saxony CDU speaks clearly for Söder.

Yes, I wrestled with myself because I appreciate and respect both candidates. The evening before, however, I had listened carefully to what the mood is in the Lower Saxony district associations, and then made it very clear to the CDU federal board that there is a clear mood for Markus Söder in the third largest CDU association. But personally I stuck to my conviction that Armin Laschet should become a candidate for chancellor. I would have liked the CDU federal executive board to postpone the decision by a day or two so that we could have listened even more closely to the district associations of all state associations. In retrospect, however, I think it’s good that we made a decision quickly.

What should the Union learn from this for the future?

It was a failure that despite some difficult comparable experiences in the past – 1979 and 2002 – we still do not have an orderly procedure for determining a joint candidate for chancellor from the CDU / CSU. We have to work on that. In any case, the Union is faced with the task of structurally adapting to an ever faster changing society and its expectations of today and tomorrow, this applies in terms of content and personnel. As a party, we should decide to limit our chancellorship to two terms. For a maximum of ten years with an electoral term of then five years. Due to Angela Merkel’s long term in office, we have perhaps become a little too self-confident, sometimes sluggish. That is why we should now involve our members more closely and at an earlier stage in important management decisions using digital formats.

Who should Laschet’s team belong to for a future federal government? Merz? Söder? Or maybe CDU politicians from countries like you?

The CDU should offer a good mix of candidates from the federal and state levels and from the various currents of our party, but possibly also modern, recognized personalities from outside. That includes personalities like Friedrich Merz, more women or our CDU offspring. Ultimately, however, Armin Laschet alone will decide on his team.

Your Bavarian sister party is now aggressively promoting Germany-wide online CSU membership. Is that right within the Union?

The online membership of the CSU has been around for a long time. I think the timing of this marketing was unfortunate. Our competitors are outside the Union.

Let’s get to the content. Armin Laschet promises a “decade of modernization” for Germany, but remains rather cloudy. Can you name specific projects?

Yes, I directed ten points to the federal CDU on this very subject. Europe must become more technologically independent, for example in the production of semiconductors or battery cells. Our competitive position in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum computing still has room for improvement beyond numerous real-world laboratories or models. We have to get into broad industrial application faster. The days of testing are over with hydrogen technology – we have to do it and expand our pipeline networks for import and transport more quickly. The CDU should also promote more flexible working life models, rethink making the retirement age more flexible or focus even more closely on accelerated private and public housing construction as one of the most important social issues of our time. We also stand for improving our military capabilities in the alliance.

How credible are such modernization promises? The Union parties had four legislative terms to implement all of this.

We have achieved a lot for Germany and yet sometimes in the past ten years we got too entangled in small-scale questions of responsibility. I am thinking of the digital expansion. In my opinion, it is too often about EU state aid regulations or protection against risks. We almost hesitantly accepted Germany’s leadership responsibility in Europe. Now a departure is needed that also involves risk. It seems as if we as a country have become a little too fearful, too despondent and too slow. The handling of the pandemic in the past few months clearly shows this. We should learn from this, become more crisis-proof and do better in the future. The Union can cope with crises.