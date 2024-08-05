Die Fulani sind das größte Nomadenvolk der Welt. Welche Rolle spielt das Essen in Ihrer Kultur?

Wir sind mehr als 17 Millionen Menschen, die von einem Ort zum anderen ziehen. Ein großer Teil unserer Ernährung und unseres Lebensstils dreht sich um die Rinderzucht. Wir sind ein sehr nachhaltiges Volk, weil wir immer darüber nachdenken, wie wir noch weniger verbrauchen können. Wie können wir das nutzen, was wir haben? Da wir nicht sesshaft sind, ist Nachhaltigkeit in unserem Lebensstil allgegenwärtig. In unserer Küche verwenden wir meist sonnengetrocknete Zutaten, damit wir sie unterwegs leicht transportieren können. Die Gerichte enthalten oft eine Mischung aus getrocknetem und frischem Gemüse und viele Milchprodukte unserer Rinder. Dazu gehören Milch, Joghurt und Innereien. Es gibt das Missverständnis, dass wir viel Fleisch essen, weil wir Viehzüchter sind, aber im Wesentlichen sind wir Händler und verkaufen unser Vieh meistens an die Haussa, anstatt es zu schlachten.

Welchen Einfluss haben die Eindrücke aus Ihrer Kindheit auf Ihren Kochstil?

Obwohl ich in der Stadt geboren wurde, verbrachte ich die Ferien meist im Dorf bei meiner Großmutter, wo alles frisch zubereitet wurde. Diese Erfahrung hat mich gelehrt, wie wichtig die Verbundenheit mit der Gemeinschaft und der traditionelle Umgang mit Lebensmitteln sind. Denn wenn man alles von Hand herstellt, merkt man, wie viel Zeit sich die Menschen für das Essen nehmen. Essen ist für sie nicht nur Nahrung, sondern ein großes Fest! Meine Liebe zum Essen hat sich daraus entwickelt, und das hat mich als Köchin sehr geprägt. Aber als ich in der Stadt zur Universität ging, habe ich erst einmal ein anderes Fach gewählt …

Was haben Sie denn studiert?

Ich habe mich zunächst für Internationale Beziehungen eingeschrieben, denn wenn man aus einem traditionellen Umfeld kommt, erwarten die Eltern, dass man Anwalt oder Arzt wird. Es geht also nicht um die Wahl oder darum, ob man es mag oder nicht, sondern darum, sie stolz zu machen. Aber 2013, als ich in Spanien Englisch unterrichtete, hatte ich einen Aha-Moment, als ich meine Liebe zum Kochen entdeckte. Ich sah mir Videos auf Youtube an, versuchte sie nachzukochen und verkaufte die Gerichte an Studierende der IE Business School. Sie waren begeistert, und mir wurde klar, dass dies meine wahre Leidenschaft ist. Schon früher sagten mir meine Freunde und die Familie, dass ich gut kochen könne, und so beschloss ich, das Kochen zu meinem Beruf zu machen. Ich war mir nicht sicher, wie sich das entwickeln würde, aber ich besuchte eine Kochschule, arbeitete in der Gastronomie und wollte sehen, wohin mich das führen würde. Heute bin ich leidenschaftlich afrikanische Köchin, und meine Liebe zur afrikanischen Küche ist sehr groß. Für mich geht es darum, die Kultur durch das Essen zu bewahren.

Relies on local ingredients: Chef Fatmata Binta PR/Fatmata Binta

How exactly are you trying to do this?

By telling stories. I take every opportunity to connect with guests and teach them something new, even if it’s just one person. When creating my menus, I respect the environment, use seasonal ingredients and try to source them responsibly to avoid waste. As a chef, as a foodie, as a human being, it is important to understand the industry that feeds us. I create varied menus inspired by the communities I have learned from. I often enhance traditional dishes to make them more attractive without neglecting their origins. For example, in some dishes I use modern techniques such as infusing smoke flavor because traditional methods such as using firewood are not possible, otherwise I would burn down my test kitchen (laughs). We make a fonio salad to introduce people to the grain in a simple way and also stews like the Fulani peanut stew, known as mafé in West African cuisine. We also serve gumbo, an okra soup to which we add shrimp, but actually seafood is not common in Fulani cuisine due to the nomadic lifestyle.

How do you find the balance between tradition and innovation?

Recently, a guest asked me why I serve traditional dishes in a fine dining style. She was confused. I told her that while I support traditional cuisine, I am also an artist and want to make the food visually appealing and inviting. I also want to express myself and present African cuisine with pride. It is a daily balancing act to find that balance.

As a nomadic cook, how do you adapt your ingredients to the place where you cook?

It’s a combination of bringing my traditional spices and grains and using ingredients that are in season in each region. I try to use fresh, local ingredients while maintaining the authenticity of the traditional recipes. It’s a type of fusion that allows me to bring my own vision while respecting the local culture.

What kind of spices are these?

Dawadawa is very important [Anmerkung der Redaktion: fermentierte Samen des afrikanischen Johannisbrotbaums, die in der westafrikanischen Küche häufig verwendet werden]. I use not only the plain version, but also a mixture of dried herring and dried corn or calabash nutmeg. Another important spice is suya powder, which is considered a “nomadic spice” because it was historically used by the Fulani and Hausa during their migrations. It is a very hot spice that can be added to meat dishes.

Ingredients from the African homeland, served like in fine dining. PR/Fatmata Binta

You also advocate the use of ancient grains such as fonio or rarely used ingredients such as dawadawa – why?

It is important to me because they promote sustainable, natural cooking methods without artificial ingredients like monosodium glutamate, support food security and are an important part of traditional cultures. In the villages, cooking is a traditional, slow process, done with care and often shared with neighbors, which is not the case in the city. In the cities, life is fast paced and people do not understand the importance of taking time. They do not use ancient grains. With all the technology nowadays, we also lack more and more interpersonal relationships and contact with others. For me, a more sustainable way of living and slowing down are crucial because they help us get back in touch with ourselves. With my concept, I want to create a space where people can reflect on these values ​​to be more conscious about food. This is a small step to address the current problems we face and find solutions. It is not the only answer, but it will help slow things down.

What makes Fonio so special?

Fonio is an important ancient grain in the millet family. It is known for thriving in dry areas and growing quickly, with a harvest time of just six to twelve weeks. It’s almost magical! And it doesn’t need much water. Yet it wasn’t cultivated for a long time because processing is so laborious. The size of the grains alone is like sand. Traditionally, women pound them to process them, which can take up to two weeks. With the prize money from the Basque Culinary World Prize, I’m working on making fonio processing more efficient. I plan to buy a machine in Africa to support local producers and help women farmers increase their production. My goal is to draw more attention to this forgotten crop and create space for more actors to get involved, because one person alone cannot handle this work.

Is that why you founded the Fulani Kitchen Foundation?

Yes, as I traveled around Africa gathering inspiration for Dine On A Mat, I noticed that the women in these communities who preserve the traditional recipes were often warm and open to sharing their knowledge with me. Eventually, I wanted to stop just taking from them and give back. So I decided to work with these communities and use my platform to raise money and address some of the issues they struggle with, such as access to clean water and healthcare for their families.

Eating together: Pop-up restaurant “Dine on a Mat” PR/Fatmata Binta

And a portion of the proceeds from “Dine On A Mat” also goes to the Fulani Kitchen Foundation?

Yes! Before I received the prize money from the Basque Culinary World Prize, I funded the Fulani Kitchen Foundation myself for the last three years.

What experience do you want to enable with “Dine On A Mat”?

I want everyone who comes to my dinners to go home as an ambassador of African cuisine. My main goal is to provide an immersive and educational experience that goes beyond the food and that’s why I’m currently revising the concept. I want to create dinner installations like pop-ups in restaurants, residencies in hotels around the world and even in museums. Because I consider modern food as art. By bringing African objects that were used 100 or 200 years ago, I want to give people a visual experience that allows them to feel and see the cultural heritage and history without leaving their chair.

Africa is made up of 54 countries, and yet people often talk about “African gastronomy”. What are the most common misconceptions?

First of all, people think that jollof is the only African dish. (laughs) But no, we have much more than jollof! People don’t know much about our cuisine and even our locals are not open enough to try African dishes. They stick to what they know. We still have so much to tell the world, including ourselves. Also, Africa is not a country, it’s a continent. (laughs). So there are different countries, different cuisines, and they all have their traditions, their customs around food.

How can these perceptions be questioned and changed?

This is a big challenge because it starts at the continental level, by focusing on localisation and education, making people more aware of ingredients and encouraging them to use them. It is a continuous development that comes from understanding the problems we face in our environment and how we can adapt to them. For me, it is about raising awareness among Africans about the possibilities of their own cuisine. If I succeed in doing this, this will spread. I am talking about home-cooked food, not fast food with chicken in a box. You could also use locally grown chicken. It is also about thinking about food sovereignty and sourcing within the continent to be more sustainable.

What does the future of African gastronomy look like?

It’s here – New Nordic is over, it’s time for Africa! But visibility alone is not enough. I’ve noticed that there is a barrier in the industry that needs to be overcome: there is a certain level of awareness, but not enough people who have really experienced the food. My goal is to make sure that people don’t just sit on the stage and talk about inclusion, but actually try my food.

How do you see your role as a chef? Do you feel a certain responsibility that comes with it?