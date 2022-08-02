In 90min we had the opportunity to talk with Paola López, who was a Pumas, Pachuca and Cruz Azul player since the creation of the Women’s MX League in 2017 and shared with us several of his thoughts and experiences regarding the league.
My taste begins because I always accompanied my older sister Marta to play soccer. And we also have the fortune that my parents worked all day and left us every day at the Britania Zabaleta Club in Puebla and there we did everything, that is, we played tennis, basketball and soccer where we started playing cascaritas with friends.
It came as a surprise to me because although it is true that I played in the World Cup in 2010, I was with the U-20 National Team and that I was also in Tampa, the reality is that by the time the league was born in 2017 I no longer had in my head play professional soccer. When I decided to return to Mexico to ITAM, I already had the idea of studying a normal career.
So when the news of the league came out the truth, I was very skeptical. In fact, when I got to Pumas I didn’t even get to the beginning of the tests because I didn’t know they started in January and I found out until March. I just contacted Pumas via networks. I told them I’m Paola López, I’ve already been to a World Cup, etc. How can I go? and they literally thanked me.
The truth is that just complaining as well as you in the little game on Tuesdays, a woman from Anahuac came in, who turned out to be playing with Ileana Dávila. She asked me if I could prove myself and I told her no, well I couldn’t, they hit me very hard and she told me “I know Ileana, let me mark her”. At that moment she dialed her and told me, show up tomorrow at 12 in black shorts , white shirt, a ball and the rest was history.
In Pumas when the league started there was a lot of enthusiasm. Just play this first game on July 28 at the Hidalgo Stadium. There I sneak into the starting lineup because when I really got to Pumas I was a bench because as I told you, we got to the tail end of the process.
So that first sensational match because apart from the week before that match they told me you are going to start, you are going to play on the side and you are going to mark Mónica Ocampo.
I think it was a great game in fact, they lost three to nil, but after winning the cup final by so much margin, I do think it was a spectacular game and my first half was sensational because we went to zero.
Then in Pachuca the fact that, for example, when he debuted with Pachuca he debuted against Cruz Azul and scored a double. In that tournament I finished as runner-up in scoring, but with many assists because it was a tournament in which Fabi Ibarra won the scoring championship with 7 goals, but in the runner-up position three of us from Pachuca were Liz, Sanjuana and I .
None of them won, but when you saw that, you saw a team that really had 18 goals offensively. Later in Pachuca he moved to Viri scoring the 18 goals, but at that time it was very widely distributed. And then bitter moments how Tigres eliminated us from the semifinal, after having a great advantage at home and having a great match, having Selene Cortés expelled even though we achieved that by being quite incisive on that side.
I also think my time at Cruz Azul was quite bitter in many ways. I was a little punished in a matter of minutes and it was not combined with certain ways of treating. Stop training, because I really think it wasn’t going that way, but simply dealing with people and that, in some way, yes, it also ended up uncovering unpleasant situations and that I think are a constant here. So, if you ask me, it’s very bitter to live it, not as a victim because in that sense, well, I mean, I was never a victim of anything, but having to witness it, endure it, talk about it and then that implies that basically you have to leave for me it is very bitter.
I think my phase as a professional player would say yes, I think it’s coming to an end. I mean, yes, I’m playing, but it’s not like I’m training to try to get back in. When I leave right now I did have the opportunity to go to other teams, they did look for me. But I felt that perhaps what happens is that as a player I think you can’t touch on these types of topics and you should keep quiet about many things. And I kind of felt deep inside the “you are going to play, at what cost?” At least professional football for me as a player, I think it has come to an end. Now, if I would like to return to a club, the league or national teams in another position, I would love it. It is known that I am available, in fact, there is Mariana Gutiérrez my CV, but well, the detail is that they want it too. So this is where we are waiting to see what happens.
I think that what needs to be consolidated very well is precisely this U-18 youth tournament. Well, the previous one was U-17, because that is what it would eventually have to give you to also form competitive teams both at the youth level and at the senior level, that implies that training has to be the most important thing and that also implies having to the most capable people and that greater security is guaranteed for the players from those ages.
That is the most important thing to take care of because the league has grown a lot, but it would be a mistake that in that great growth you just leave this pothole, if it is already coming out what you cannot do is simply turn your eyes and attend to it, do not do it anymore great because if not, it will be of little use.
