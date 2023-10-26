Ms. Beier, what does antiquity mean to you?

Karin Beier: We live in a crisis-ridden time. It makes sense to me to ask myself fundamental questions and deal with fundamental topics. It helps to look back into antiquity. We should ask ourselves whether the foundation of enlightened modernity, which we believed to be secure, is not actually cracked. Whether we are not more irrational than we want to admit. And where does this irrationality come from? From a time when the Logos broke away from the myth. . . Why antiquity? I have three reasons for this: Firstly, I believe that the time in which Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides wrote their plays was similar to ours in that people were the focus of attention. Secondly, I am fascinated by the fundamental ambivalence of the Greek heroes, which must disturb us today who love clarity. As a viewer, you are not presented with sympathetic figures, but have to judge for yourself about the paradoxical character traits of people. Thirdly: Violence, the “blind spot of modernity”, to use the words of Jan-Philipp Reemtsma, runs through all Greek plays and its mechanisms can be studied in more detail here than anywhere else.

What distinguishes Greek tragedy from, say, Shakespeare’s drama?

KB: The Greek playwrights seem more complex to me than Shakespeare. They don’t have a clearly identifiable villain like, for example, Richard III. The characters in Greek dramas are contradictory. This makes us uncomfortable, precisely because we have become so in need of harmony. I find this most obvious with Oedipus: once you admit that he has real greatness, that he blinds himself and presents himself to the polis as a monument to human hubris, then you can also acknowledge his dark side, his vicious refusal, your own guilt acknowledge. The same applies to Laios, Oedipus’ father, who seems very familiar to us in his enlightened manner, but who then exerts terrible violence, for example by deciding to pierce the feet of a newborn and abandon it in the wilderness. People tend to enforce their values ​​with ruthless violence.



Devid Striesow and Julia Wieninger in “Anthropolis Part II”

:



Image: Monika Rittershaus



Mr. Schimmelpfennig, was there a program that you followed when editing and updating the ancient materials?

RS: Some of the steles were fixed. “Oedipus” is there, as is “Antigone”. There is hardly anything you can and should change. Especially in the book edition of my texts there is a longer addition to “Oedipus” that deals with the oracle of Delphi, albeit in a somewhat strange way, how could it be otherwise, keyword: “irrationality”. The situation is similar with the “Bakchen”, which is now called “Dionysus” in Hamburg. A number of texts were added, but they were carefully incorporated into the original text. In the other two pieces, “Laios” and “Iokaste”, however, you move between the steles – perhaps they are more like floes. While we were working on Jocasta, the world was blowing up around our ears as Western troops were withdrawing from Kabul and we were confronted with the takeover of a system that contradicted all of our values. Every form of negotiation had failed, with people clinging to planes as they fled and then falling out of the sky. As an author, you can’t simply retell the ancient plays or imitate the archaic style – that would only lead to failure – of course it’s about highlighting what’s new in what’s being discussed. I was able to do that with all five pieces without feeling guilty, but every piece is different. “Oedipus” and “Antigone” are not really variable as dramatic models; here I saw the challenge as being, above all, to transfer the text without becoming excessive, to bring it into a readable form that follows its own rhythm, but which is at the same time not pandering through modernisms or jargon. From my point of view, mind you as an author, the works don’t allow for much more. The approach of the theater director may then be different. With “Laius” things were completely different.