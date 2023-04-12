The historian Valentin Groebner examines the relationship to our favorite pieces. A conversation about talismans, the guilty conscience of useless consumption and what we admire decent people for.

Showing who you are: things you exhibit also serve to establish social distinction. Image: Picture Alliance

Mr. Groebner, do you have a talisman?

Judith Lembke Editor in the “Housing” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Yes, a komboloi. It’s a kind of rosary from Greece. Mine flew to me at a flea market in Boston many years ago and has been with me ever since. I don’t know exactly why.

Is it the look of the talisman that attracts them?

It’s the haptics. The stones are rock crystal, it’s a nice weight, and you can play around with it in your pocket. In Greece, you often see old men sitting with it in a café. Many people in many countries wear such lucky charms made of moving beads on a string for very different reasons. In Catholic countries it is the rosary, in Islam it is the misbaha or tasbih prayer beads, and Serbs and Bulgarians have a brojanica.