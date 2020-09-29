Gupteshwar Pandey, DGP of Bihar is in discussion these days. He has decided to try his luck in politics by taking VRS. Before taking VRS, he was very vocal in Sushant Singh Rajput case, his statements only started to indicate that he would enter politics in future. He finally joined the JDU on Sunday after taking VRS. He is also believed to be contesting the election. NBT National Bureau Special Correspondent Rajesh Chaudhary spoke to Gupteshwar Pandey. Conversation highlights:Now your service was left, why was there such a rush to enter politics that you decided to get VRS?

Gupteshwar Pandey: Some people tried to put me into controversy about the developments that followed Sushant’s death. Political angles began to be discovered. An attempt was being made to stain my 34-year-old untainted career. One option before me was to keep silent and taint my hand, but it was not acceptable to me. So I preferred to take VRS even though my service was still pending.

Question: By the way, you also took VRS in 2009, but then returned to the job. What was the reason? It is said that at that time you wanted to contest from Buxar, but did not get the ticket?

Gupteshwar Pandey: Yes, then I had made up my mind to join politics. I thought I would contest from Buxar as an independent candidate, but well-wishers suggested that many factors work in the election. It is not right to contest elections without a party ticket. That is why I did not contest and decided to return to the job.

Question: Is it certain to contest elections this time?

Gupteshwar Pandey: I have accepted Nitish Kumar as my leader, I will follow whatever order he has. In my impeccable career of 34 years, I have served the public continuously, will continue to do so. Was not born with a spoon of gold. I belong to a poor family. My parents were not literate, but they taught me and with their blessings I became IPS. I am inviting people from all the districts of Bihar to contest from here. When I contest elections, even if looters, bastards, vicious crooks, then what is wrong with that? Why so many questions on my contesting elections?

Question: Does the desire of government employees in the top positions of government to enter politics not motivate them to be loyal to political parties?

Gupteshwar Pandey: I worked impartially while in government service. My decision to enter politics is because I think politics is the best platform from where people can be served. I need neither name nor money anymore. If there was a need for money, there were offers of service from all the private companies, but I chose the path of public service.

Question: In the Sushant case, while in government service, your statements were coming out exactly like the leaders. What was the reason for that?

Gupteshwar Pandey: I had to come before the media to get Sushant to do justice. Was it wrong to recommend a CBI inquiry and file our case? off course not. In the Sushant case, I made an outspoken statement for truth and justice. Now people started trolling and giving a different color to the matter, would I hide in the bill like a mouse for fear of abuse? I don’t think I did anything wrong or said anything wrong.

Question: Did you not feel sorry for Riya’s statement? Couldn’t that statement be of a DGP in any way?

Gupteshwar Pandey: People misinterpreted that statement. Sushant’s father has filed a case in Bihar against Riya. Riya is an accused in Bihar, from that point of view I meant that Riya did not have the stature to comment against the people sitting in constitutional post. By the way, I did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings.

Question: What was the experience of police service for 34 years? It is said that political interference is increasing continuously?



Gupteshwar Pandey: I worked under the tenure of several Chief Ministers. Dr. Jagannath Mishra, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Nitish Kumar, all along. There was no interference during my tenure. I performed my duty honestly.

Question: Not interference, but is temptation ever given to you?



Gupteshwar Pandey: I have never been tried by any political party to influence me in any way, because everyone knew that I was not going to be tempted. I will do whatever is legally agreed. I am satisfied that I did not compromise during the service.

Question: Something that you have wanted to do while in the police service and have not been able to do?



Gupteshwar Pandey: Everyone should get justice, especially the poor, this has been the goal of my police service. The poorest of the poor, who did not have any recommendations, I used to meet him and ensure action on his complaint with the highest priority. This trend will continue even further, that is why I have entered politics.