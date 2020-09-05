After years of feminist struggle and commitment, Najat el Hachmi (Beni Sidel, Morocco, 1979) has needed to cry out. After the success of her latest novel,. Mother of milk and honey (2018), the writer publishes now They have always spoken for us (Destino), a brief but forceful allegation against the new mental veils that in his opinion try to separate not only Muslim women from other women, but all Muslims of immigrant origin from the community in which they live.

QUESTION. In the book there is unease and combat. He says he does not write it out of bravery but to survive. Why?

REPLY. The landscape of women who come from the Muslim field is changing a lot. There is a regression in advances that we believed were irreversible. It worries me how some very dangerous speeches penetrate young minds. They have access to education, to work, but some defend, with a significant media impact, ideas that go against equality.

P. Many return to the veil, with what it cost you to remove it.

R. We suffered discrimination on our own skin, but the context in which we grew up allowed us to see that a different destiny from that of our mothers was possible. Now not only do they voluntarily put on the headscarf, the external sign of all this involution, but they also assume a discourse that ends up justifying and legitimizing discrimination against women. The handkerchief is the tip of the iceberg of a strategy to impose the idea that everything that belongs to the religious sphere, as religions must be respected, cannot be questioned.

P. They defend the right to cover themselves as a matter of identity.

R. Yes, and at first I thought it was a minority, but the idea that my religion is my identity has been spreading. I can understand that religion is the foundation of our day to day life, but it is a trap to make us believe that, because religion is part of our identity, women have to show it in the way we dress. The objective is clear: to cover ourselves again, to force us to always show ourselves within the limits of religion.

P. How is the speech channeled?

R. One of its main supporters it is the so-called Islamic feminism. I think it’s great that believers are trying to reconcile beliefs and the need for equality. The problem appears when they pretend that the rights of all depend on sacred texts and deny the structural misogyny of monotheistic religions, so evident in Islam.

P. In her book she argues that this identity feminism takes advantage of certain theories of decolonial thought.

R. What they come to say is that the claims of Western white women are not representative of Muslim women and they are also accused of exercising the same domination over other women that Western white men exercise over them. It is so effective to appeal to women’s guilt… I have seen feminists who have always been anti-racists feel self-conscious about these accusations. At this point they tell me that my problem as a woman is due to what the western white woman does is crazy!

P. And why do you think these ideas appeal to young women?

R. Feminist questioning is always painful. Being aware and facing your environment is very hard, sometimes you have to question who you love the most. Surely many young women find it easier to avoid that confrontation and take the path of Islamist feminism. Although in the long term it has worse consequences, because sooner or later they will run into the effects of inequality that they legitimized.

P. If women do not go to mosques or oratories, how does this speech reach them?

R. Throught social media. The hijabists Instagram have a tremendous success and sell the idea that we can finally make modernity compatible with religion. They are presented to us as a modern, attractive, technological option, fashion. What is missing is the underlying patriarchal burden. The underlying idea remains that the problem is the woman’s body, never the man’s behavior. It all stems from the fact that women are responsible for male desire and guilty of the chaos that, according to fundamentalists, threatens Muslim society.

P. It is surprising that such archaic ideas penetrate so easily …

R. The problem is that we are not vaccinated against Islamist fundamentalism. It is difficult to see that what he is actually proposing is a double uprooting: from the society in which we live, because the rules it imposes make coexistence very difficult, and from our families and origin because if we don’t practice religion as it says, we are not good Muslims. That leaves us in what the anthropologist Jordi Moreras calls “identities in the open”. I am perplexed by how from the left it is easier for the religious element to penetrate the public sphere. For the sake of inclusion and respect for diversity, it is considered legitimate to appear in the public sphere as Muslims, and we see that every time there is an Islamist attack. With the idea of ​​preventing Islamophobia, Muslims are given a voice as a distinct religious group. It’s what the terrorists are looking for: visibility and that we will entrench ourselves in our community. I feel disappointed. All this is not without a racist component. Its consequences only affect us: no one who is not Muslim is going to be veiled. When it is argued that the veil must be respected because it is a question of identity, it is not taken into account that what Islamist feminism seeks is to isolate Muslim women.