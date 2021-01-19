The journalistic career of Guy gugliotta (74) is divided into three journalistic chapters. The first includes a 16-year stretch where he was a correspondent from Latin America for the UPI Agency and the Miami Herald. He even lived in Argentina between 1976 and 1977. After that he covered politics and science for The Washington Post, and currently works as a freelance science journalist for various media.

In the run-up to the end of Donald Trump’s term, Gugliotta was given an interview with Clarion to review some of the most salient questions of this moment, from the challenges that await Joe Biden to what the political future of the New York tycoon, a subject as elusive as it is enigmatic.

“I underestimated Trump over and over again, with which it is very difficult forecast what his future will be like once he leaves office. I think it will depend on what the Republican Party wants to do, and how it solves the monumental crisis at hand. We are in critical times, and no one expects bipartisanship to return as if nothing, ”he said in a telephone conversation.

-Did Donald Trump’s term end up being better or worse than you imagined would happen when he took office in 2017?

-Much worse. He is the worst president in the history of the United States. My hope was that he would improve and learn to be president, which is something that happened to other men who came to office without experience. The reality is that it got worse. He was never able to put together a working cabinet or deploy coherent policies. The maximum criticism they made of him is that he never did anything that did not benefit him. And the country paid a very high price for that.

-What is Trump’s political future? Do you think you will run for president again in 2024?

-The truth is that I have no idea. I have over and over again underestimated his ability as a politician, which is a question for which I have no answer. I believe that his future within the Republican Party will depend on the direction the party takes. The Republican Party is embroiled in a terrible crisis, and how it will be resolved is one of the most pressing questions for the country. And the first chapter of this saga will be the impeachment that is going to be made in the Senate.

If the 17 Republican senators it takes to get impeachment decide to support the motion and prevent you from running for president again, I think that’s going to be the end of it. But it will depend on the calculation they make, and what their chances are of surviving politically without the support of Trump’s fan base. And that question is impossible to decipher right now.

The assault on the Capitol, an episode that Gugliotta claims has traumatized US Congressmen. Photo: REUTER

-Do you think that the Republican Party is on the way to becoming a conservative working-class coalition as announced by some party members after the elections?

-It is a possibility that is certainly worth analyzing. Anyway, this is something that has been coming for a long time. By the 1980s, Ronald Reagan had already shown himself to be very capable of communicating with the working class, appealing to issues such as the importance of the law and personal responsibility.

If they follow that path, the thorniest issue for them will be from where they obtain financing. Traditionally, they have depended on the upper classes for money, and those donors are very angry with the party after the assault on the Capitol. Republicans are going to have to see how they can incorporate these new voters without scaring off their more traditional bases.

One of the most fascinating things about Trump has been his ability to win the support of certain segments of the working class without giving them anything in return. He took advantage of the prejudices that these voters have towards the elites and the Democrats, whom they accuse of not taking them into account, which has some truth. The status of these people has fallen, as has their ability to progress. And this is of course linked to the country’s traditional racism.

-The Democratic Party also has internal conflicts.

– Maintaining the coalition and that it does not break will certainly be a challenge for the party leadership. What they have in favor is that they have more experience at the time of reconciling different sectors and interests. In the short term I don’t think there will be problems. And there are two reasons for that. On the one hand, Congress is traumatized by what happened. It’s a feeling that legislators from both parties have, and no one is going to want to make waves.

The other reason is that Democrats feel that if they stick together, there is a tremendous opportunity on the horizon to increase your power. If nobody does anything, more deputies and senators will be added. We will have to wait until the midterm elections in two years to see if that materializes. If they do well, I think we’ll start to see some disagreements there.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri is one of those who has claimed that the Republican Party will be that of a conservative working-class coalition. Photo: AP

Ultimately, it’s going to depend on the leadership of Biden, who has done an amazing job so far. You have avoided your tendency to say the wrong things, famous hookers, one of its weak points. He has also avoided talking about the impeachment of Trump, a lucid move, since it is not his concern. It is an issue that corresponds to Congress.

-What do you think will be the legacy of Donald Trump?

-He will surely go down in history as the most divisive president in the history of the United States. Also as the worst we had, by far. He has no achievement that I can salvage. There are some who will defend his policy of putting the magnifying glass on China’s business practices, but for me, he did so out of his own racial biases. There will also be those who give him credit for helping to reorder the Middle East.

I also don’t think he did this on purpose, but the fact that he was able to make alliances because no one can trust the United States had positive aspects. But the central aspect of his legacy will be his profile of someone who always promoted himself, and who should never have been president.

-Joe Biden takes over this Wednesday. What will be your main challenges?

-The main challenge in the start of this presidency will be to control the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an urgent matter and he knows it. For me there is a second crucial issue, and that is how to achieve the unity of the country. Biden has spoken of this too, on more than one occasion. He wants to be everyone’s president. From there to who can achieve it, is another question. This is something that all presidents say when they are about to take office, but the press and the people have noticed this aspect much more with Biden than in other cases.

-Before you mentioned that you do not believe that bipartisanship will return in the short term, so I sense that you are skeptical about the chances that Biden has of achieving that unity.

-I am skeptical, but not pessimistic. I think he has an opportunity that no president in recent times has had, and that is that people really want to believe him. It will be a question of seeing if they have the back and the leadership to achieve it. I have known Joe Biden for decades and have spoken with him many times. He was always a very nice person, but not particularly insightful.

I never believed that I could become President of the United States. Now he’s done it, and I’m the one who ends up looking like an idiot. If ever there was an ideal time in American history for someone like him to take over, it is now. He has a chance to be the ideal man at the right time, but the real test is yet to come.

