Critics of inclusive writing have just been reactivated by a bill. LaREM deputy François Jolivet wants to ban its use in administrations and public services. Did this approach surprise you?

Marie Loison-Leruste Not at all, this controversy reappears regularly. This summer, a bill was tabled by the National Rally. This text, because of the confusion between inclusive writing and midpoint, actually wants to prohibit uses already very widely shared. For example, the double inflection like the “Françaises, Françaises” of General de Gaulle, or the parentheses of the administrative forms to indicate spouse.

Gwenaelle Perrier At each battle for equality in language, as for the feminization of trade names, the oppositions were fierce. This new bill is a sign that opponents of inclusive language are seeing that the use is progressing beyond the militant, feminist and queer milieu. These demands are as tense because they raise political issues that go beyond the question of gender. As our colleague Ann Coady shows, in France, it is the elites who define the standard language. However, with inclusive writing, the profusion of very democratic uses and reappropriations of the language goes against this tradition. It also echoes a climate of anti-intellectualism: François Jolivet, by attacking the university elites in his speech, knows that he will just hit a part of the French population.

Even though activists, convinced of the cause of equality, sometimes consider this combat secondary, in what way is the use of this language essential in your eyes?

Gwenaelle Perrier A personal anecdote illustrates this perfectly. My six-and-a-half-year-old daughter tells me that at recess she played “Prehistoric men and elves”. She tells me about the game and I tell her: “Ah, there are no women in your game.” She looks at me and answers: “But mom, it was before women. “ Language is not just an instrument, it forges representations, establishes a standard. Language participates in a form of invisibilization of women and transgender people. Of course, working only on the language is not going to generate a huge step forward for equality. But it is bad faith to pretend that the people who work there are only interested in inequalities in language.

Marie Loison-Leruste The language is not sexist in itself, it was much more egalitarian before the 17th century. Éliane Viennot has shown how the first clashes over language occurred at the time of the “women’s quarrel”, with the objective of better legitimizing the exclusive presence of men in prestigious positions. Inclusive language does not aim to feminize language but to demasculinize it. There is also a very interesting paradox: on the one hand, it is estimated that the language is only symbolic and that much more noble and more concrete battles are to be waged for the cause of women, on the other, the reactions to this debate are very violent. In 2017, Raphaël Enthoven in a column speaks of Newspeak which impoverishes French and thought. But if the language has no influence on thought and is only symbolic, it is not worth getting upset, and above all, in this case, inclusive writing is in no way case a threat to thought. This reasoning does not hold.

What does the virulence of the debate reveal?

Gwenaelle Perrier Today, language is the ideal ground for bringing to life the anti-feminist discourse which is no longer speakable in other spheres, in particular on violence. Except for a small segment of society, it is difficult to speak openly misogynist today. Of course, France has not become unanimously feminist, but the balance of power has changed overall. The language field is not directly associated with conservatism and discrimination: when we speak out against non-sexist language, we do not directly attack women. Moreover, many oratorical precautions are taken in this direction by the anti-feminists who then serve a series of fairly classic arguments of anti-feminism.

What are the recurring arguments against gender-neutral writing?

Marie Loison-Leruste There is the register of incompetence, that of denigration like “it’s ugly, it’s ridiculous”, or of sexualization. There is also the militant argument on the prioritization of struggles, the linguistic argument according to which the language is not sexist, or even the identity argument of the beauty of the language, of denatured French.

Gwenaelle Perrier Some of these arguments resonate with other debates on gender equality. For example, those of sexualization or incompetence are also used to delegitimize the presence of women in politics. The last episode, it is that of the deputy FI Mathilde Panot treated of. On the lessons of activism, the argument could be used in the 1970s to delegitimize the struggle of women for the benefit of the class struggle. Today, it is a slightly more pernicious variant, because the legitimacy of other feminist struggles – such as for parity or against violence – against that of the struggle for language is highlighted.

In the file of Gender notebooks that you coordinate, the situation of other countries is discussed. How is this debate manifested elsewhere, and what are the specificities of France?

Gwenaelle Perrier In Germany, the controversy arises in the wake of the laws on marriage for all, and on the creation of an indeterminate sex in civil status. In Brazil, this is in reaction to Dilma Rousseff’s policies for gender equality and sexual minorities. In Sweden, it is in a context where queer activists do not reach a consensus at all. The common ground is that of a very organized response to the advancement of gender and sexuality equality.

Marie Loison-Leruste In France, there is a “chauvinism” of the language. In the file, Ann Coady shows the existence of two ideologies that play a major role, including that of the standard language that should be protected. The French Academy maintains this myth of a language carrying a certain spirit, a greatness of France. The other ideology considers the language as “cement of the nation”, constitutive of the national identity, of a Jacobinism and of a very strong centralizing state. These historical conditions mean that this debate, which is not specific to France, takes on a particular dimension there.

The validity or otherwise of the use of the masculine as a neutral form is at the heart of the disagreements. Why is this an important symbol?

Marie Loison-Leruste Numerous works, including those of the psycholinguist Pascal Gygax, show that language has an influence on the way we see the world. However, the generic masculine refers only to the masculine. In 2012, the EgaliGone institute produced a micro-sidewalk on the surgeon’s enigma: “A child and his father are in a car, they have an accident. The father dies. The child is taken to hospital. The best doctor in the hospital walks into the operating room and exclaims: “But I can’t operate on him, he’s my son.” How is it possible ? Most of the people questioned do not know how to answer. In fact it’s very simple: it’s the mother. But since we do not feminize the term doctor … As for marriage for all, these gains for rights do not take anything away from anyone. With one nuance: when we make women visible in the language and no longer use the generic masculine, in a way that takes away a little power from men. They are no longer the only actors in history.

The educational difficulty, but also the argument for the exclusion of visually impaired people, dyslexics, or students with reading difficulties is also put forward …

Marie Loison-Leruste It is very hypocritical. Because we don’t hear them doing much for dyslexics or to reform spelling. The French Academy has repeatedly vetoed the simplification of spelling. Children spend a great deal of time learning illogical rules, such as “the masculine trumps the feminine”. In a video published by the INA, a teacher shows the children that 10 is less than 1 since, in the language, 10 little girls are “inferior” to a little boy. A good part of the class disputes. Proximity, majority or meaning agreements are much more logical.

Gwenaelle Perrier The way the state treats people with disabilities is an outrage. The priority would therefore be to put the means in schools to support these children, or even to question the rule of the agreement of the past participle, imposed in its time in an elitist logic of social distinction, unlike inclusive writing. which is not the objective. It is true that French can be elitist, but let’s talk about the real issues. To claim that it is the rhetoric pointing to inequalities that is responsible for the division of society is very classic. This was the case at the time of the reforms on parity in politics: quotas were going to divide French society… on the other hand, the fact that women were excluded from power did not seem to pose a problem.

Is the constraint for each and every one of them to have a critical look at their own practices, and on their position with regard to the exercise of this domination, a source of blocking?

Gwenaelle Perrier On violence against women, for example, it asks everyone about their sexuality, about the way in which certain norms are sometimes reproduced. In the case of language, it’s the same. And sometimes it is presented as a huge constraint, when it is a habit to be formed.

Marie Loison-Leruste On violence, a certain social illusion still works for some people, which allows them to distance themselves from it. While language, we all use it, we have incorporated it, in Bourdieu’s sense, we reproduce it, we have been socialized with… This is also why this debate arouses such reactions.

Are we at a tipping point? Or, because of the progress already made, have we taken a step forward that will not allow us to go back?

Marie Loison-Leruste The use is progressing but that does not exclude a possible turning back. It turns out that Alain Rey (lexicographer at the head of the Le Robert dictionaries until his death in October 2020 – Editor’s note) predicted, a few years ago, that it would only be a storm in a glass of water. water; he didn’t give inclusive writing two months to disappear. It is clear that the debate still exists and that it is part of a more general awareness of women’s rights.

Gwenaelle Perrier The public authorities themselves have made certain advances: the circular from the Prime Minister of 21 November 2017 note the fact that, to designate women in official documents, the feminine is used. The stake is the political balance of power. It could be, for example, that everything which does not call into question the binary woman-man, like the double flexion, is accepted more easily. On the other hand, neutral forms, such as “actaires” instead of “actresses and actors”, could meet more opposition. Because, as the mobilization against marriage for all has shown, it is in the face of questioning the idea that humanity would necessarily be dual that we find one of the pockets of resistance very strong of the reactionary movement.