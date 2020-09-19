In 2012, humanity first captured light reflected by a terrestrial planet outside the solar system. It was called 55 Cancri and it was about 40 light years away. It would take a robotic probe about 180,000 years to get there. 55 Cancri is so close to its sun that a year lasts just 18 hours. The radiation is so intense that the rock is completely molten and forms a huge ocean of lava at 1,700 degrees. Observations indicate that this world is a super-earth several times the mass of our planet, but less than gaseous worlds like Neptune. The most interesting thing is that, judging by the list of 4,100 exoplanets discovered to date, these super-earths are much more common than planets like ours. We are weird.

55 Cancri e is going to be one of the first planets whose radius will be measured in unprecedented detail by the European space telescope Cheops, which has just been put into orbit. This measurement will be able to clarify for the first time if it is a truly rocky planet or if on the contrary it is gaseous. This is how Didier Queloz (Geneva, 1966), astrophysicist, scientific director of the European mission and winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics, together with his mentor Michel Mayor, for discovering the first exoplanet orbiting a star like the Sun, in 1995. It was about a gas giant similar to Jupiter but with very high temperatures due to the proximity of its star. At first it also seemed an oddity almost impossible to believe, but now we know that these worlds are very abundant in the vicinity of the solar system.

NASA promotional poster about a hypothetical trip to the lava oceans of exoplanet 55 Cancri e. POT

All of these discoveries, says Queloz, are essential to begin to understand our true place within the universe and to know what is necessary for life to emerge on exoplanets. A few hours before the successful liftoff of the Soyuz rocket that put the telescope into orbit Cheops, Queloz explains the long road of astronomical exploration that lies ahead before finding inhabited worlds. That, he warns, counting on our civilization not destroying itself sooner.

Question. What has the discovery of more than 4,000 extrasolar planets meant in just a quarter of a century?

Reply. It is a revolution in our view of the universe. It is the continuation of the Copernican revolution that made us see that the Earth is not the center of the solar system. The discovery of exoplanets now helps us to know that ours is one among many other solar systems. The diversity of exoplanets is fascinating because nobody expected it. For obvious reasons we know our solar system very well and we had a model to explain its origin and formation that worked very well. But now we see that it cannot explain many of the planets that we are discovering. We are just one system among many and now we must understand them all.

P. What kind of questions will you answer Cheops?

R. For example, we are now talking about super-earths and mini-neptunes, two types of exoplanets, but we really don’t know what they are or what they are made of. Cheops It is the first mission that will address this question and increase our understanding of the true nature of these worlds. It will first measure its size, which in turn can tell us something about its structure, especially if we also know its mass, which would tell us if we are facing a rocky world like Earth.

P. What would be the next step?

R. If the light from the star is reflected off these planets, the amount they reflect will tell us what their surface is like, whether it is gas or rock, and whether those rocks are dark or light. This is a big step forward that prepares us for the next. Thanks to two instruments that will become operational in the coming years, the space telescope James webb and the Extremely Large Telescope in Chile, we will be able to study the light spectrum of the atmospheres of planets when they transit in front of their star. All this will clarify the history of all known solar systems.

God is a psychological concept, I don’t need it to explain the universe

P. When do you think life will be discovered on an exoplanet?

R. It is something very difficult. Before clarifying, we must answer two other questions. It is not clear that life beyond the solar system is like what we know. We are the product of a specific chemistry and that chemistry led to life forms like the ones we know, but it is possible that there are other types of chemistry that lead to other living forms. I’m not talking about anything exotic, but with the same bases, water, carbon. You have to be very careful, I don’t think we learn anything by looking for life like the one we know or even trying to listen to signs of extraterrestrial civilizations. If we really want to learn we must start from scratch, understand what are the fundamental elements of life.

P. How do you approach that goal?

R. You have to approach the planets as a whole, understand their nature, their chemistry, their precipitation. All of this is valid for us to develop a theory of the origin of life that could be applied both to the Earth and to other stars and their planets. We are still far away. The study of exoplanets is not a new field, it is a new science. It is astrophysics, but also chemistry, biology and other disciplines. We have to start training a new generation of exoplanet seekers who combine knowledge of astrophysics and chemistry, for example. Maybe in 50 years, in 100 years, we will have the technical means and knowledge to confirm that life in the universe is everywhere.

P. Are you skeptical of projects like SETI looking for signs of extraterrestrial civilizations?

R. I’m not. But I don’t think it tells us anything about the origin of life. What it tells us is whether there is a possibility for advanced societies to survive themselves without destroying themselves. It is something very interesting. How long does it take from the moment a civilization develops nuclear weapons until it begins to use them without causing their total destruction? We have spent 50 years. Can we go on for 500 years?

P. When do you think we can reach an exoplanet?

R. We will not be able to reach any of these planets in the next 1,000 years. The technology to do it just doesn’t exist. Also, humans are not biologically designed for that journey. Maybe we can send a robotic probe at some point, but the distances are so enormous, it would have to reach such a high speed, that today this barrier cannot be broken.

P. In addition to looking for planets similar to Earth, Cheops will allow you to observe very different worlds in detail, such as 55 Cancri e.

R. We know of many solar systems like this star, which has five planets. We call them compact super earth systems. They are so named because the planets are extremely close to their star and it is very common to find several planets together. In the case of 55 Cancri, the planet is slightly larger than Earth. We think it is rocky. We are not sure yet if it lacks an atmosphere, but there are plenty of indications that it has already lost it and the planet is covered in an ocean of lava. The heat of its sun has melted the rocks of this planet. It is a hellish, extreme world, but we think that this type of planets is very abundant. More than half of all stars can have planets like this and the most interesting thing is that we don’t even understand how these worlds can form, how they evolve. That is why this will be one of the main objectives of Cheops.

P. One day after winning the Nobel, Michel Mayor told this newspaper that God does not need to explain the universe. What do you think?

R. I think that is not science. Science is based on facts and based on them rational theories are formed that can be demonstrated. God has no fit in this, it is something that exists only within you. You have to believe in him. Science doesn’t need you to believe in it. God is a psychological concept. I personally don’t need a God to explain the universe.

P. When will we have the first results of Cheops?

R. If all goes well, in a couple of months we will start the observation program. We already have a couple of clear objectives. One of them is a world that spins so fast that it is deforming, flattening. I hope that by the summer we will have the first scientific results.

P. How close and how far can you see this telescope?

R. We are going to look at stars that are very close, about 10 light years away, and we can go up to about 200 light years. These are our closest regions. Remember that the space telescope Kepler I was looking at planets that are about 2,000 light years away. Here we are exploring our closest neighborhood.