Kevin Hand is a NASA researcher and one of those responsible for the next mission to Europa, the sixth moon of Jupiter. It is the most likely place where life can be found beyond Earth, he says. Visiting Spain to give a lecture at the Ramón Areces Foundation, Hand explains in it how he intends to reach the satellite and begin to study the deep ocean that hides under the ice. When asked about how Donald Trump’s recent victory may impact science and space exploration plans by NASA (a government agency), he is silent for a long time. “I can not say much about politics,” he ends up admitting.

Question. You say it will take only 20 years to find life in the Solar System

Answer. Yes. If there is life, for example in the ocean of Europa, in that of Enceladus or in that of some other world outside the Solar System, our robotic exploration may discover it in the next 20 years.

P. There are currently many projected missions to Mars in search of life. It was also just proposed that Pluto has an ocean. Why do you think Europe is the best place to find life?

R. There are six worlds with oceans, maybe more. A study on the composition and gravitational dynamics of Pluto has just been published indicating that it may have an ocean of water and ammonia. Pluto is fascinating in the sense that it may have water, and perhaps nitrogen and carbon as well. What is lacking, but not in Europe, is the interaction between water and rocks. Life needs liquid water to exist, basic building blocks for life and some form of energy. In Europe we think that the ocean 100 kilometers deep is in contact with a rocky bottom. This means that it may have characteristics comparable to those we see on Earth, with hydrothermal vents and the elements and energy necessary to sustain life. On Pluto you don’t have much rock. On Ganymede or on Callisto you have oceans, but they are probably trapped between two different ice sheets. Only in Europa and Enceladus do we think that there is contact between liquid water and a rocky bottom, that is why I prioritize these two moons to search for a second origin of life.

P. What are the current plans to explore Europe?

R. There is a mission called Europa Clipper that is currently being built and that will launch in the early 2020s. It will orbit Jupiter and fly over Europa about 45 times. In each pass it will take photographs, analyze the composition and have a radar capable of penetrating the ice. It will give us a very complete map of the appearance and composition of the surface. After this mission, we are studying another that will reach the surface and analyze the ice and other materials.

P. In places like Antarctica or the Arctic, it is difficult to drill through the ice to reach lakes of liquid water in search of microbes. How would they manage to do it on a moon that is about 600 million kilometers away?

If we find life in Europe, we won’t bring it to Earth

R. We are thinking of a progression, step by step, to one day reach that ocean. To get there we will need several missions. The first step is Clipper. The next mission will already be able to drill about 10 centimeters into the ice with a small robotic arm. As you say, when we go to places like Antarctica or the Arctic we can rehearse what kind of measurements we would need to do to find traces of life. What makes some of those studies difficult is that we have to wear a lot of equipment. If our intention is to prove whether there is life or not, we may have to carry much less. In fact, on Earth, life is everywhere. It is very difficult to find a place where there is liquid water and there are no living things.

P. What kind of extraterrestrial life could exist in Europa or other icy worlds?

R. The missions we are studying are designed to find microscopic life and carbon compounds associated with it. Another thing that makes Europa and Enceladus so interesting is that we can test hypotheses about the origin of life.

P. What would be the impact of finding life?

R. It’s probably not going to change the way you make your morning coffee or make your way to work quicker, but potentially revolutionary in biology. The physics that we know works beyond the Earth, geology, physics, chemistry, too, but biology … we don’t know.

P. Other experts are preparing missions to search for life, even civilizations, in other stars. Do you see it feasible?

R. I think it can be done and it is very inspiring. We would be limited by the photons we can get. Trying to look for traces in the atmospheres of exoplanets, we may see oxygen, methane, ozone, whose most plausible explanation would be the presence of life, but we could not confirm it. What interests me about Europa and Enceladus is that we can do it in just a few years. Sending a ship to Proxima Centauri, the nearest star, can be done, but it will take a long time to arrive.

P. In the event that there was life in Europa, would they bring it to Earth?

R. No. At least not soon. It is very difficult to escape the gravity of Jupiter and return to Earth. So we would do all the science on site.

P. Do you think there are also chances of finding intelligent life in other stars?

R. I think it is possible that we will detect an extraterrestrial signal in the next 20 years. When you look at our ability to detect radio and optical signals from distant stars, by the year 2035 we will have examined enough stars. Even in a very pessimistic scenario, in which there is only one civilization capable of communicating for every 10 million stars, we will be able to find it in those 20 years. That would completely change our way of understanding ourselves and our place in the Universe.